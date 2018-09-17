 
 
 
Monday 17 September 2018

SSOA parties defend South Sudan peace pact, call on "splinters" to rejoin them

SSOA leaders pose in a collective picture (ST file)
September 16, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) condemned the rejection of the revitalized peace agreement by some groups member of the umbrella and called them to join them to continue the peaceful struggle for the remaining reforms.

On Friday, four groups and Pagan A. Oketch former SPLM secretary general and leader of FDs group which endorsed the deal, issued a statement distancing themselves from the signed peace agreement saying it failed to address the root causes of the five-year conflict and accountability.

The four groups are the National Salvation Front (NAS) of Gen. Thomas C. Swaka, People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) chaired by Hakim Dario, National Democratic Movement (NDM) led by Emanuel Aban and the United Democratic Republic Alliance (UDRA) of Gatwech K. Thich.

In a response to this rejection released on Sunday, the other six groups regretted this statement saying by doing so the four declared a spilt with the SSOA.

"This action from that group has caused splits within their organizations and we know that the majority of them are for peace and are still with SSOA," said the statement signed by Gabriel Chang Changson the alliance chair and leader of the FDP/SSAF, Lam Akol of the NDM, Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro of SSNMC, Hussein Abdel Bagi representing the SSPM/A, Bapiny Montuil Wegjang of SSLM/A and Peter Gadet Yak of the SSUM/A.

They further rejected the accusation of betraying the plight of the South Sudanese wondering how the splinters who are "in the comfort of foreign hands" have the audacity to accuse their colleagues of betraying these people.

Some of the SSOA leaders who rejected the deal are residing in the United States. Also, the NAS leader Thomas Sawaka who is visiting nowadays the United States is accused of organizing the meetings with the Diaspora to raise money to prepare for war.

The non-signatories are also accused of seeking the political support of the Troika countries for their position hostile to the revitalized peace agreement.

The six opposition leaders said that no one can get all that he wants at the negotiating table but this revitalized peace deal opened the door to achieving the remaining goals through political struggle.

they further called on the holdout groups to reconsider their position from the deal and to rejoin them stressing on the need for the unity of the opposition groups to achieve the shared objectives.

"We forgive them for all the ugly things they said about us and extend an olive branch to them to come back to the fold of SSOA".

In March 2018, political opposition groups and some armed groups established the SSOA in order to impose their political claims at the negotiating table which was dominated by the agenda of the government and the main armed opposition group SPLM-IO.

The heteroclite coalition, however, remained very fragile during the revitalization process, rifts emerged several times between the groups also several factions split or delegates to the peace process sacked.

The four factions and Pagan Amum reject the revitalized deal mainly because it failed to establish a federal system that protects the tribal borders during the transitional period.

The matter has to be discussed during the transitional period and if no agreement reached, a referendum on the number of states should be held after redefining the tribal border in line with the 1956 maps.

However, the non-signatories say they do not trust the government as they expect some manipulation in the process.

(ST)

  • 16 September 23:09, by South South

    "Some of the SSOA leaders who rejected the deal are residing in the United States. Also, the NAS leader Thomas Sawaka who is visiting nowadays the United States is accused of organizing the meetings with the Diaspora to raise money to prepare for war"

    This is very nice.

  • 16 September 23:43, by Nairobimitot

    Very good For SSOA because that is what you want to continue the war and the suffering of the people. You will be crushed when all the parties from the agreement are in Juba.

  • 17 September 02:29, by One people

    of course. Gay asses like Eastern, the Rhino & jubaon
    the fuelers of tribalism and hatrd in our country are one of them SSudaneses killers that leaves in United states of America. If I were President Salva Kiir I will make sure that anyone who is holding foreigners passport and preaching hate speech and tribalism talke among SSudaneses people,that person should be denied entry to SS land>>

    • 17 September 02:44, by Pakuai

      South South, Nairobimitot and others,
      You are sleeping brothers. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies do not want peace in South Sudan trust this. South Sudan is ’a targeted battle field’ where a ’global hegemony for control’ is to be fought in. Just like they had done it done in DR Congo, Mozambibque, Angola, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Chile etc during their then so-called>>>

      • 17 September 02:51, by Pakuai

        COLD WAR. And again, they are at it today in DR Congo, Central Africa Rebublic (CAR), Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Ukraine in Eastern Europe. Do you fellows remember when the greatest charlatan of all times, Mr. Barack Hussein Obama with his then bunch of evil juus (so-called israelis) called our country their "natitional security and foreign policy interest"?>>>>

        • 17 September 02:56, by Pakuai

          The whole game was to geo-politically football or chess game play our country & our people just like I had mentioned on the posts above simply to fight the present of Chinese companies out our country by proxy----that is by using some of their sellouts, puppets/stooges & thieves like Mr. Pagan Amuom, Riek Machar, Thomas Cirillo & others and used some of their lowly informed Nuers, Shilluks>>>

          • 17 September 03:03, by Pakuai

            and some of their lowly Equatorians as their pawns or foot soldiers to ’drive home’ their ’regime change business’ of Mr. Salva Kiir and his allies government. And be replaced with their puppets/stooges, thieves & traitors like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Rebecca Nyandeng, her son, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe and others fellows. And then those foreign puppets/stooges>>>

            • 17 September 03:10, by Pakuai

              theives & traitors would go and be micro-managed in Washington, Wall Street, London, Paris, Brussels, Dubai, virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Bermuda, Switerslands and their other shady countries in which the foreign puppets/stooges, thieves & their traitors with foreign masters go and bank their loots in. And since their regime change of Mr. Salva Kiir government & his allies isn’t going to plan>>

              • 17 September 03:14, by Pakuai

                as they has hoped for. The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their allies in between have resorted to what they always to best, ’blackmail’ the current government of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people to accomodate their puppets/stooges, thieves & traitors like Mr. Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Riek Machar, Lam Akol and others into power sharing agreement>>>>

                • 17 September 03:20, by Pakuai

                  Something that shouldn’t has happens, but since the government of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people want peace in their country & among their people. They gave in to ’US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between ’blackmails’ & now the foreign puppets/stooges, thieves & traitors are going to share power with Mr. Salva Kiir government. But this is not the intended>

                  • 17 September 03:25, by Pakuai

                    result the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus and some of their allies in between are exactly after in our country & our over our people-----they want our country to be clony, their over sea’s ’protectorate and our people’ to be their over sea’s subjects or slaves. Something that is not going to happen under the sun. The evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus>>>>>

                    • 17 September 03:31, by Pakuai

                      (so-called israelis) are like Arabs, they believe through their eyes. However they have been plainly warned that their love affair with our country & our people has gone too far and that they are going to be destroyed. They will never listen, they just their South Sudan & their South Sudanese people in ’devilish wings pact’. The reasons as to why our negotiations were kept away from>>>>

                      • 17 September 03:38, by Pakuai

                        the South Sudanese people but in the foreign hotels, bars & brothels was simply for the *US, the UK, their evil juus, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies in between to negotiate themselves and make a deal with the current Salva Kiir government in foriegn capitals* because if the negotiation were to be done here in South Sudan and in front of the South Sudanese people>>>

                        • 17 September 03:44, by Pakuai

                          then the ’whole lie beneath’ Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Adwok Nyabe and their allies with foreign masters from the US, the UK, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers and some of their creepy allies in between would ’utterly exposed’ and their intended *evil projectin our country and over our people would have*>>>

        • 17 September 03:00, by One people

          Pakuai

          please stop there.. no one wants to read same book all the time, please stop it. If you want you can go to studio and make your comments as a song so that way it will stay for good.Thank you!

    • 17 September 02:49, by One people

      Pagan Amum doesn’t want to come back to SSudan again because he leave a happy life in U.S with money that he had stolen from SSudanese and plus he knows that all SSudanese people are looking at him as a thief who stole their money.Thomas Cirilo. thomas Cirilo is a young kid that who is struggling to become a politician, and plus he know there are some soldiers in the SPLA are waiting for him>>

      • 17 September 02:54, by One people

        to return so they can f**k him up in the ass for the money that he had stolen from their account

