 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 17 September 2018

Sudan’s White Nile State urges aid groups to double support for S.Sudan refugees

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

MSF hospital in White Nile State has the only nutritional stabilisation centre in the area. (MSF Philippe Carr/Photo)
September 16, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in White Nile State has called on international aid groups and partners to provide more support for the South Sudanese refugees.

The director of aid groups department at the HAC in White Nile Mustafa al-Kamel said thousands of South Sudanese refugees are stranded in the transit points, pointing these refugees suffer from severe shortage of foodstuff due to the rainy season.

He pointed out that the HAC has distributed quotas of edible oil and legumes to the refugees at Gori, Al-Kashafa and Al-Radees Al-Bahar camps in Al-Salam and Al-Jabalain localities.

Al-Kamel called on the United Nations agencies particularly the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide additional amounts of foodstuff to meet the needs of the refugees during the next period.

Over 2 million South Sudanese refugees have been displaced as a result of the conflict that hit the world’s youngest nation in mid-December 2013.

According to the UN Higher Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as of 15 January 2018, the total South Sudanese refugee population in Sudan stood at 770,110.

Other sources estimate a total of 1.3 million South Sudanese refugees in Sudan, but this data requires verification.

South Sudanese refugees in Sudan have reportedly been distributed in four states including the White Nile, South Kordofan, East Darfur and Khartoum states, amid concerns the current numbers will rise.

In August 2016, Sudan officially declared that South Sudanese fleeing war in their country will be treated as refugees, which opens the door for the UN to provide them with aid and fund aid programs.

The UNHCR said 3,000 South Sudanese refugees have arrived in Sudan in the first half of January 2018.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance (OCHA), an estimated 200,000 new South Sudanese refugees are anticipated to arrive in Sudan in 2018.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 September 05:49, by Pakuai

    "Sudan’s White Nile State urges aid groups to double support for S.Sudan refugees"
    There we go! ’S.Sudan refugees in East Darfur, South Darfur, White Nile and Khartoum states’? If are at all South Sudanese people were to be so that so desperate as to go to other countries for safety. Then why would they go to ’East Darfur or South Darfur’ of all countries?>>>

    repondre message

    • 17 September 05:54, by Pakuai

      Isn’t it becoming apparerently clear that there are some criminals in other countries, the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between who have been using the names of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people as their begging bowls around the world all the times? That the South Sudanese refugees people have *ran to Uganda, DR Congo, Central Africa republic (CAR),>>>

      repondre message

      • 17 September 05:59, by Pakuai

        East, Central Darfur, White Nile, Khartoum, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and Kenya? Fellows, game is over. The owners have taken back their country. Our lowly informed fools like Mr. Thomas Cirillo, Pagan Amuom and others even encourage some of their losers to run away from South Sudan to Uganda and other countries simply because Mr. Salva Kiir Dinkas/Jenges government was allegedly killing them>>>

        repondre message

        • 17 September 06:07, by Pakuai

          simply because they were not Dinkas/Jenges. When in fact the *CIA, MI6 and some of their foreign agents posing as their UN and NGO workers* were the ones who forced some lowly informed Nuers, Shilluks & Equatorians to run to Uganda, Abesh & North Sudan & that they were going to go and be *resettled in the US, Europe & other countries*. The same CIA, MI6, their UN, their sleazy NGOs>>>>

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Khartoum’s peace agreement: A looming disaster 2018-09-15 07:42:34 By Duop Chak Wuol Throughout the South Sudanese peace process, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) has been faced with serious political issues. These issues make it (...)

South Sudan troubled history in the backdrop of the ongoing peace process 2018-09-09 19:11:03 By Deng Vanang The role of history in politics and everyday life including medicine, tells us how problems start and why they continuously repeat themselves if not attended to correctly, (...)

China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.