Sudan announces limited reshuffle in top army posts

Sudanese Army's Chief of General Staff Kamal Abdel-Marouf (SUNA Photo)
September 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir, on Tuesday, has reshuffled the army command of joint staff and appointed a new general inspector for the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF).

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, SAF spokesperson, Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami, said al-Bashir issued a number of decrees providing for a limited reshuffle in SAF’s command of joint staff.

He said the First Lieutenant General, Ali Mohamed Salim, and First Lieutenant General, Alsir Hussein Bashir, have been pensioned off, pointing that Lieutenant General Hashim Abdel-Mutalab Ahmed Babikir has been promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant General and named as SAF’s general inspector.

According to the statement, Lieutenant General, Mohamed Osman al-Hussein, has been appointed as Chief of Joint Staff while Major General Ibrahim Osman was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff of Ground Forces for Logistics.

Also, Major General Mustafa Mohamed Mustafa has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as Director of Military Intelligence.

On the other hand, Major General Pharmacist Suad Abdallah al-Karib has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and was pensioned off.

It is noteworthy that al-Karib has recently been appointed as State Health Minister in the Government of National Accord.

(ST)

s
