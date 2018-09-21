Syrian Kurds hand over alleged ISIS female member to Sudan

September 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) The Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria on Thursday handed over a Sudanese woman belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS) to a Sudanese diplomat in Qamishli.

FILE - Two ISIS supporters hold flag (ABC News)

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Nada Sami and her one-month-old baby have been handed over to a Sudanese diplomat who arrived in Qamishli from Damascus.

Kurdish foreign affairs official Abdel-Karim Omer told AFP that the Kurds “decided to hand her over to her country’s embassy” afterKhartoum requested the transfer, saying she was arrested on January 10, 2018, on the accusation of belonging to ISIS.

However, he didn’t elaborate on the place of her arrest or the responsibility she had assumed within the jihadist group.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Friday said its efforts have led to freeing a Sudanese medical doctor Nada Sami Saad from ISIS in Syria.

The Sudanese Media Center (SMC) a semi-official organ allegedly close to the NISS quoted an informed security source as saying the security services “has achieved a new victory by freeing medical doctor Nada Sami who was in detention in Syria”.

The same source expected the medical doctor to return to her family soon. However, the source didn’t point to circumstances surrounding the freeing of Nada or the role of the Kurdish forces in this regard.

Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria have detained alleged ISIS members from dozens of foreign countries since the jihadist group’s so-called caliphate crumbled last year.

Last April, the Sudan National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) brought home from Libya seven Sudanese women who they said were members of ISIS.

In August 2017, the NISS brought home four children whose parents have joined ISIS in Libya.

In June 2017, NISS brought home eight children of ISIS fighters in Libya. Also, in February 2017, a four-month-old baby girl whose parents were killed in Libya was repatriated.

ISIS infiltration into Sudan among the youths has become known in March 2015 after British media outlets confirmed that nine medical students from Sudanese origins entered Syria via Turkey to work in hospitals under the control of ISIS.

In 2015, the Ministry of Interior in Khartoum announced that about 70 Sudanese had gone to join the ISIS franchises, both in Libya and Syria.

However, experts on Islamic groups put the total number of the Sudanese fighters within ISIS at 150 Jihadists, saying 56 of them had travelled to join the extremist organisation from countries other than Sudan.

They say that 35 of them have been killed in Iraq and Syria while 20 others have died in Libya.

(ST)