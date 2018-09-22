 
 
 
South Sudan’s Kiir asks opposition to nominate delegates for pre-transitional body

President Kiir poses with SPLM-IO leaders at the Sudanese presidency in Khartoum on 22 September 2018 SS (Photo SSPPU)
September 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - President Salva Kiir formally on Saturday requested the opposition groups to nominate their members for a National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) in line with the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

During his second day in Khartoum, President Kiir met with the opposition leaders including Riek Machar, SPLM-IO leader, Gabriel Chang Changson and Lam Akol of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, Deng Alor of the Former Detainees, and Peter Mayen Majongdit of the Other Political Parties as well as the delegations of their groups.

The meetings held at the Sudanese presidency in Khartoum discussed ways to implement the peace agreement and promote peace across the country after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement on 12 September.

In a statement released after the meeting, the South Sudanese presidency said that President Kiir handed over a letter to Machar and the other opposition leaders requesting them to nominate their representatives to the pre-transitional body to facilitate the implementation of the Revitalised peace agreement.

In line with the signed peace pact, the NPTC has to oversight and coordinate the implementation of the activities of the 8-month pre-transitional period. It should be formed by President Kiir within two weeks of signing the peace agreement.

The pre-transitional body comprises ten members five (5) nominated by the incumbent government, two for SLPM/A-IO, one for SSOA, one for FDs, and one for OPP. The committee shall be chaired by the government representative with two deputy chairs to be nominated by SPLM-IO and SSOA respectively.

"President Salva Kiir urged the opposition groups to be serious on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and he reiterated the commitment of the government to work with the opposition groups to ensure the peace agreement is adhered to in letter and spirit," said the South Sudanese presidential press unit in its statement.

On Friday evening, the Sudanese presidency organised a dinner in honour of President Kiir and other signatories of the peace agreement. Political leaders and foreign diplomats were invited to the party.

During his meeting with Machar, President Kiir extended him an invitation to take part in a peace celebration ceremony the government plans to organise in Juba with the participation of the IGAD leaders.

An SPLM-IO deputy spokesperson, Manawa Peter Gatkuoth, told the official SUNA that Kiir and Machar discussed the need to create a suitable atmosphere for the implementation of the peace agreement.

Gatkuoth further agreed that the said that Kiir invited the SPLM-IO to send a delegation to take part in a nationwide campaign for peace promotion.

Deng Alor said that their meeting with Kiir agreed on the need for a collective action and joint coordination between those involved in the implementation of the agreement for the benefit of the people of South Sudan so that they enjoy security and stability.

For his part, the head of the OPP, Peter Mayen Majongdit expressed their readiness to implement the revitalized agreement and to join hands with the other forces to overcome the difficulties facing the enforcement process.

(ST)

  • 23 September 02:56, by One people

    Good news. Very Soon our leaders will be one leaders like one people in country. Please our president Kiir don’t fire anyone from those people again or else they kill your people again without mercy because they don’t want your people, they only want office

    • 23 September 05:05, by Kenyang ll

      One people,
      One simple way experienced, experts or even scientists foretell what’s coming is simply look and study previous patterns. Salva Kiir will do tomorrow what Salva loves to do today,... They can’t change unless something serious is put in place. Here, we have nothing to stop them (Kiir/Riek/other goons). Yes, with simple handshakes who knows may be, our long predators had enough.

  • 23 September 04:05, by Kenyang ll

    NiF regime and economy there is heading for total collapse. So what is happening was them taking 2nd look to steal more South Sudan oil after their regular stupid Arabism project with Saudis once more failed. No matter what Sudan NiF do, our genuine relationship with them will come when our oil pipeline is majestically switched to Kenya with $1 instead of $26 per barrel robbery, and them ...

    • 23 September 04:14, by Kenyang ll

      abandoning our 7 territories they occupied.

    • 23 September 04:58, by Nairobimitot

      It is better for South Sudanese to sell their oil, and wealth was then inviting others from outside to steal our resources. Stop that old school slogan of south Sudanese taking the oil. Who is going to steal our resources if we do not steal it and cook it for ourselves? All the nations around the world have had the right and are taking and stealing their funds and resources. Many different countries around the world including the superpowers are defending their national interest through military means. Stop your bullying nonsense.
      Who do you want to steal our resources if it was not Us? We will take our oil to so that we build our country with it.

  • 23 September 04:49, by Nairobimitot

    No time to waste after five years of spending the time to waste. Thank you, Mr. President, for uniting the country again through forgiveness, love, and peace for all.

    • 23 September 05:35, by Pakuai

      Kenyang ll,
      Understand your sentiment fully brother. Many of our myopic politicians were clueless of the grandest dirty scheme being schemed over our country & our people by some countries we often called allies & friends of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people----to use our ’country & our people’ as their COLD WAR part TWO battle ground just like it is has been al ready fought and won in>>>

      • 23 September 05:43, by Pakuai

        Central Africa republic (CAR), Libya, Tunisia and Mali here in Africa. But in countries like Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran in Middle East, it is a different story. In Eastern European country of Ukraine, the Russians can ’bloody nose’ the creeps. In South America countries of ’Venezuela & Nicaragua’. The merchants of ’deaths are circling like vultures with their regime change business>>>

        • 23 September 05:51, by Pakuai

          of those countries’ leaders. DR Congo Joseph Kabila & Burundian president’ are wanted out of the ’chess board’ by the US, the UK, France, their UN, their evil juus (so-called israel) attack dog. But here in South Sudan is where their evil lenses are ’focused into’ 24/7. The main reason is: South Sudan is where a lot of resources are & where the powerful SPLA coupled up with a lot>>>

          • 23 September 05:55, by Pakuai

            of South Sudanese people who just don’t want to have anything with the *evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab states financiers and some of their shifty allies in between dirty intrigues again. But since we have some of low lives like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom>>>

            • 23 September 06:00, by Pakuai

              Thomas Cirillo, Rebecca Nyandeng, Adwok Nyabe and bunch of other losers who have sold their souls to foreign interests groups simply to be throned into power here in our country & to rule our people. The US, the UK, their evil juus, their UN, their NGOs, their gulf Arab states financiers and some of their creepy allies in between took advantage of our country & our people>>>>

              • 23 September 06:08, by Pakuai

                and our country has been set up to be fought over by the East African region and even the whole of Africa to be honest. Do you Mr. Kenyang ll the reason as to why countries like Chad, Nigeria, Algeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Suadi ARabia & others were included in then failed *2005 so-called ARCISS*? These countries l just mentioned above are not part of ’IGAD countries’. But since South Sudan>>>>

                • 23 September 06:14, by Pakuai

                  is considered by some *amatuers in the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus and some their allies in between* as their own so-called foreign policy test case. Chad, Nigeria, Algeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Suadi ARabia & others were included in then failed *2005 so-called ARCISS*?>>>

                  • 23 September 06:19, by Pakuai

                    Mr. Salva Kiir & Riek Machar were even ’projected’ to go Mauritania, West Africa for the so-called ’face to face’ meeting two months ago. There we go! And some of our lowly informed politician politicians & some of their supporters don’t want to read into these evil dirty scams?!>>>>

                    • 23 September 06:26, by Pakuai

                      From Arusha, Tantanzia, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), North Sudan, Egypt to Adis Ababa, and Adis Ababa, Adis Ababa and now back to Khartoum. Mr. Kenyang 11. Don’t you worry brother. Sellouts like Riek Machar, Lam Akol and some others have agreement on their next their ’anuses’ with their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, gulf Arab states & some their evils masters>>

                      • 23 September 06:35, by Pakuai

                        the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, their so-called NGOs, their gulf Arab states paymasters, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) and even some of their Bantus in Kenya & other evils we don’t want in our country & over our people. Reasons, Pure HATRED & RACISM. Kenyang ll, there will be no evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus and some of their creepy allies>>

                        • 23 September 06:54, by Pakuai

                          ’miith ke’ Malual, Bhar El Gazelles. Malual Jiernyang of our greater Bhar El Gazelles boys/girls. Don’t you ever go to war unless we tell you so. We are back Mr. I am the one who will help bomb these vermins out of the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their cloned so-called arab of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers & some of their creepy>>>>

                          • 23 September 06:59, by Pakuai

                            allies like some of their ’Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) or some Bantus in Kenya and some of their allies that we just can’t stand here in our country and over our people. Mr Kenyang II chap, Indians, Nepalese, Bangaladeshis, Pakistanis, Sri Lankans, and other bunch of low lives are brought here into our country from our next door, Eastern DR Congo>>>>

                            • 23 September 07:04, by Pakuai

                              By some of our enemies to come & play their so-called peace keeping in our country & over our people when in truth, the criminals were brought here as occupation forces. Our country is considered by our enemy as their as *colony like Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Nigeria, Malawi, Zambia and some of their creepy allies in between to be their so-called commonwealth country*>>>>

                              • 23 September 07:11, by Pakuai

                                and that South Sudanese are commonwealth people like in Uganda and so on. Good luck fellows, that is not true, and this not going to happen under ’the sun’-----reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. And that South Sudanese people can be subjects/slaves like Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Nigeria, Malawi, Zambia and some of their creepy allies in between to be their so-called commonwealth country*>

                                • 23 September 07:22, by Pakuai

                                  Our country is coveted by our enemies but the evils have step on the wrong people’s feet, the Sudanese men-----the Dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan to be precise. WAR is Mr. Kenyang II borther but as l had stated earlier, don’t worry brother. Our *Bentiu/former unity state* is even said by their evil juus (so-called israelis) to be where they will be resettled. We have killed our Riek Machar>>>>>

                                  • 23 September 07:32, by Pakuai

                                    in *J1 shotout in July 2016*. Mr. Kenyang II, there is no Riek Machar in El Khartoum. The US, the US, their UN, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers and some of their crrepy allies here in our country. There will be no *white people in central Kenya, South Africa, parts of the so-called ethiopia, Djibouti and the US, the UK, France>>>

                                    • 23 September 07:37, by Pakuai

                                      army basses, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and most of gulf Arab states’ countries on earth. The owners are here----the Dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan have taken back their country long time ago. Fellows. Get the hell out of our of our country. We are going to bomb you to near oblivion. We have warned you.

  • 23 September 07:36, by Eastern

    The stage for Equaexit has been staged; the Khartoum peace agreement is simply a Dinka-Nuer affairs as one can see.....Fellow Equatorians, open your eyes...!

    • 23 September 07:48, by Pakuai

      Eastern, the evil English people, Ms. Tretha May of the devil *infested Island* of the England, *brexit inrigues* is/has been negotiated here in ’South Sudan & the South Sudanese people’ But the evils have step on the wrong feets----the Dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan are back. The *witch even came to Kenya, South Africa* and even dance a wobbly dance with young Kenyans & thought that her>>>

      • 23 September 07:50, by Pakuai

        dirty intrigue may her*.

      • 23 September 08:01, by Eastern

        You are excused for losing those lower incisor teeth for failing to pronounce Thereza.....That Tretha thing sucks...!

