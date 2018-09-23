 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 23 September 2018

SPLM-IO Liberation Council endorses South Sudan revitalized peace agreement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar congratulating his wife Angelina Teny after the signing of the security arrangements agreement in Khartoum on 6 July 2018 (ST photo)
September 22, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO National Liberation Council (SPLM-IO NCL) Saturday endorsed the revitalized peace agreement paving the way for the group leader to take part in the implementation pre-transitional period process which will begin soon.

In a statement released Saturday, the NCL said it held a two-day meeting in Khartoum from 21 to 22 September to deliberate and ratify the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan which was signed on 12 September.

"The Council resolved to adopt the full text of the signed revitalized agreement without any reservation and voted unanimously in the ratification of the agreement," said statement.

And "mandate the SPLM/SPLA-IO Chairman and Commander in Chief to kick-start, without delay, the process of implementation of the Revitalized Agreement as per its implementation matrix," it further added.

Earlier this week, the South Sudanese government held an extraordinary meeting and decided to endorse the peace deal.

The IGAD Executive Secretary Mahboub Maliim welcomed the ratification of the revitalized peace agreement by the SPLM-IO NCL.

"May I congratulate their collective wisdom in supporting their leadership and their support for the way forward," he said in a Twitter released on Saturday evening.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Pragmatic patriarchy of Sudan over South Sudan 2018-09-22 09:28:17 James Okuk, PhD “We honour the human capacity to manage our collective lives with peace and even, at times, dignity” – Barbour & Wright The political process of Sudan and South Sudan has (...)

Salient features of South Sudan latest peace deal 2018-09-21 05:36:06 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Last week, the government of South Sudan under President Salva Kiir, various armed and unarmed opposition groups and other parties, including the SPLM/A-IO led by Dr (...)

Open letter to South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority 2018-09-19 04:05:10 By Telar Ring Deng On the cold morning of 9th September 2018, we were all in utter shock and bewilderment at the very tragic accident that occurred in Eastern Lakes State when a Plane crashed (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.