

September 22, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese government spokesperson Minister Michael Makuei said the international community should provide the needed funds for the implementation of the revitalized agreement they want it to be implemented.

The Troika countries, the United Kingdom, United States, and Norway said voiced scepticism about the parties’ level of commitment to the agreement and said before to support the implementation process they need to see a significant change in the parties’ approach.

In a statement the VOA, Minister Makuei reiterated his government commitment to the signed agreement and pointed out that the implementation process needs international financial support.

"If they want the agreement implemented, they are supposed to join us in the implementation so that we all work together," he said before to add that "implementation means money. It means funding."

Regional officials say that the international community will continue to fund the process but would be this time more strict and request tangible progress during the 30-month transitional period.

On 18 September, the head of UN peacekeeping department and the outgoing UN Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan urged the international community to provide the needed support ensure the implementation of the IGAD-brokered deal.

UN envoy Nicholas Haysom further said the IGAD has to "demonstrate a commitment to make the agreement work" and to confront the peace spoilers even it is the South Sudanese government.

The IGAD is blamed for remaining silent while the reports of the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAMM, prove that the South Sudanese army violated the ceasefire agreement, prevented humanitarian access and committed war crimes and atrocities.

