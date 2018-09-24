 
 
 
Sudanese army invited to defence exhibition in Pakistan

Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf greets Sudanese troops stationed in Saudi Arabia on 29 Nov 2017 (ST photo)
September 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Army’s Chief of General Staff Kamal Abdel-Marouf has received an invitation from the Pakistani government to attend the 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) from 27 to 30 November in Karachi.

On Saturday, Abdel-Marouf received the Pakistani Ambassador to Khartoum, Zahid Ali, and the military attaché, Ijaz Abbas, in the presence of the Sudanese army’s inspector general Hashim Abdel-Mutallab and Chief of Staff of ground forces, Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

Abdel-Marouf praised the evolving relations between Sudan and Pakistan in all fields, pointing to Islamabad’s continued support to Khartoum.

For his part, the Pakistani envoy hailed strong relations between the two countries particularly military cooperation, stressing Pakistan’s keenness to promote these relations.

He pointed out that the IDEAS includes a number of conferences and specialized seminars that discuss the issues and strategies of defence with the participation of world experts.

IDEAS is a platform to showcase the latest innovations in defence and technologies of future; with a variety of weapon systems and equipment on display.

It brings together international manufacturers and suppliers of products and services to explore new horizons of defence cooperation through joint ventures, outsourcing and collaboration.

(ST)

s
