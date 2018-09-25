 
 
 
Tuesday 25 September 2018

SPLA-IO accuses South Sudan army of new ceasefire violations

South Sudan's army soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state April 24, 2012. (Reuters Photo)
September 24, 2018 (BENTIU/JUBA) - Heavy fighting broke out on Monday morning between South Sudanese army and SPLM-IO fighting in Equatoria and Unity regions two days after a meeting between their leaders in Khartoum.

According to the SPLA-IO Deputy spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel, the government army attacked their positions in Mirmir and Kuok payams in Southern Liech State and in Mundu area, Lainya county in the Yei River State.

Gabriel did not provide further details about the fighting. Also, there is no statement about the reported violence from SPLA Spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang.

However, a local resident in southern Unity region confirmed to Sudan Tribune the clashes in Southern Liech.

Also, SPLA-IO Military Spokesperson William Gatjiath Deng released another statement on Monday afternoon saying the SPLA Division (4) forces under the command of Major General Samson Mabior Lual and their allied militias attacked the SPLA-IO position in Mirmir, Kuok and Ngony areas of Koch County, in Southern Liech Monday afternoon at 1:00 PM.

He said their fighter successfully repulsed the assailants.

President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader met on Sunday 23 September in a meeting held the Sudanese presidency in Khartoum with the intention to show promote peace and to create a conducive environment for the implementation of the 12 September peace agreement.

On the same Sunday, SPLA-IO Gabriel released a statement claiming that the government forces attacked their positions in Jamara and Mundu of Yei River State. He further claimed that the government prepare for more attacks in other areas of the Equatoria region.

"Therefore, the SPLA IO calls upon the guarantors of this R-ARCSS to restrain the regime before we go back to full-scale war," he said.
These incidents are the fourth and fifth violations of the ceasefire agreement since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement on 12 September.

The SPLM-IO said the government forces in the Yei River State attacked twice its position on 13 and 14 September. Also, a government soldier attacked a peacekeeper in Yei town on 15 September.

The is the second time that two rival forces clashes since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

UNMISS attributed the attack to the lack of control on the government forces and called on Juba to hold accountable the spoilers of the peace agreement.

SPLA-IO also pointed to the government militias loyal to the First Vice President Taban Deng in the Unity region saying they were behind the violations of the ceasefire.

Last week, UN Special Envoy Nicholas Haysom said the IGAD countries and peace guarantors have to confront the spoilers of the peace agreement even if the violations come from the government side.

In a telephone call after the clashes of 13 and 14 September, Kiir and Machar agreed to intervene directly to stop skirmishes between their forces.

In line with the signed peace agreement, the two sides have to start the implementation of the security arrangements including the troops’ cantonment process within less than two weeks.

(ST)

  • 25 September 07:34, by Joyuma John

    Something’s has gone in these two areas I.e. Unity and Yei, SPLA -IO are in many areas of South Sudan and the cease fire is really being observed there, why always Yei and Unity IO positions came under attack by government forces?

    repondre message

    • 25 September 09:31, by Pakuai

      "Unity and Yei, SPLA -IO are in many areas of South Sudan and the cease fire is really being observed there"
      Joyuma John, this is what is going on chap. These are the two areas where Mr. Riek Machar & Mr. Thomas Cirillo hailed from. And you know Mr. Joyuma John, Mr. Riek Machar, Thomas Cirillo & Pagan Amuom are all on records ’wanting the UN & the NGOs’ government in our country>>>

      repondre message

      • 25 September 09:37, by Pakuai

        and since the *US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs* are so desperate for the so-called NEW WORLD ORDER UN government experiment in our country & over our people and their only allies here in South Sudan who want that silly so-called UN NEW WORLD ORDER government in our country are Mr. Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Adwok Nyabe & Majak Agoot>>>

        repondre message

        • 25 September 09:48, by Pakuai

          And today is a start of the UN general assembly (UNGA) in New York. And the *parasites* in the UN & it sleazy NGOs are the ones who have been ’posting all these outrageous lies after lies’ about violation of peace in ’Yei river state & Northern Liech state’ Remember Mr. Joyuma John our country is coveted by the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus (so-called israel), their NGOs & their gulf>>>>

          repondre message

          • 25 September 09:54, by Pakuai

            Arab states’ financiers. And they want to make our like our next door, DR Congo. The UN & its NGOs have never left DR Congo since they murdered Mr. Patrice Lumumba, a Congolese stateman in 1960th. The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between have step on the wrong people’s feet to be honest Mr. Joyuma John>>>

            repondre message

            • 25 September 09:58, by Pakuai

              The evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their allies in between love affair with our country & our people has gone too far. And the evils are going to be shown their right place out of our country & our people. Our country is not part of the damned so-called ANGLO-AMERICA, never has & will never ever be and our people are not the damned so-called ANGLO-AMERICA>>>

              repondre message

              • 25 September 10:10, by Pakuai

                subjects or their slaves. Mr. Joyuma John. There are some problems in other countries but South Sudan is where the evils have projected their evil lenses into 24/7. And this is simply because of our vast land, our resources, our Nile waters and of course to fight the present of Chinese companies out of our country by proxy, by using their puppets/stooges & our traitors like Riek Machar,>>>

                repondre message

                • 25 September 10:16, by Pakuai

                  Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo & some of our other sellouts who have sold themselves & their souls to these evil corporate America, Europe, their UN, their evil juus, their sleazy NGOs, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states paymasters & some of their creepy allies in between>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 25 September 10:20, by Pakuai

                    The parasites have destroyed Libya, central Africa rebulic (CAR), Libya, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan & Ukraine. But their only country left in Africa with resources is our country, South Sudan. I just don’t get this, what do the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers and some of their allies in between>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 25 September 10:25, by Pakuai

                      really think they are to our country & our people. Mr. Joyuma John. There are some evils on earth who just like other people & their countries when in fact, no one even consider them anyone. The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus and some of their sleazy allies in between don’t know that this is South Sudan, a country of people who don’t consider any evil on earth who thinks>

                      repondre message

                      • 25 September 10:30, by Pakuai

                        that he/she can stand over our necks. I keep posting this links to some of our lowly informed South Sudanese idiots that their evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their shifty allies in between even here in our own Africa are ’chess game or football playing our country & our people just like the evils did in countries like DR Congo,>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 25 September 10:37, by Pakuai

                          Angola, Mozambique, Cuba, Venezuala, Nicaragua, other South American countries, Some Eastern European countries, Asian countries & some Middle Eastern countries ’during their then so-called COLD WAR’ And that was why the greatest Charlatan of of all times, Mr. Barack Hussein Obama & his then bunch of evil juus (so-called israelis) in his then adminstration used to called our country>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 25 September 10:42, by Pakuai

                            and our people their damned "US national & foreign policy interest" Mr. Joyuma John. The US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israel), their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies in between are going to bomb to ’near oblivion’ out of Africa, let alone South Sudan. We are back Mr. Joyuma John>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 25 September 10:49, by Pakuai

                              A lot of mercenaries from India, Pakistan, Bangaladesh, Sri Lanka and even some of their low lives here in Africa were brought into our country. Were brought here as occupying forces & there was nothing to do with peacekeeping about these mercenaries. In fact these mercenaries the stokers of violents in our country and this simply for these mercenaries & some of their evils in the UN & their NGOs>

                              repondre message

                              • 25 September 10:58, by Pakuai

                                to remain relevant in our country & over our people indefinately. But the evils have been warned. The US was given the "first priority right after country independence in 2011 over other countries we respect, to come & invest in our country" But the "US flatly refused, citing "lack of infrusctures" in our country to come & invest in them>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 25 September 11:04, by Pakuai

                                  but when the government of South Sudan went and asked the Chinese companies to come & invest in our country, and they Chinese agreed that will come & invest in South Sudan. The evil corporate America went *ballastic* and wanted a South Sudanese government regime change. Mr. Salva Kiir and his then government became ’socialist & communist’ government overnight>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 25 September 11:11, by Pakuai

                                    and was deemed *dangerous to corporate America & Europe interests* in Africa and were to be remove from power at all costs. Good luck to our mighty US, Europe, their UN, their evil juus, their sleazy NGOs, their sleazy allies in between and some of their allies in between. Dreaming is not a crime. Mr. Joyuma John brother, as I had stated earlier, the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs,>>>

                                    repondre message

      • 25 September 09:40, by Joseph Canada

        Pakuai stop your nonsense. Those three parties who asked for Federalism And regionalism are actually right. The Jenge Agenda is not going To materialize the his house time.

        repondre message

        • 25 September 09:45, by South South

          Joseph Canada,
          Poor, poor and poor English.You still write your poor English. Eastern, please take care of your brother and correct him.

          repondre message

          • 25 September 10:53, by Jongo

            SouthX2
            You still write your poor English Poor, poor & poor grammar Pakuai help SouthX2 go back to school & learn jenge language batter than claiming someone’s you stupid jenge English is not your language Now go back & understand the point loud & clear Jenge must leave Equatoria land or else that’s what we’r talking about Full stop

            repondre message

            • 25 September 11:05, by South South

              Jongo,

              You are another mentally retarded. " learn jenge language batter than claiming someone’s you stupid jenge English is not your language Now go back"

              repondre message

    • 25 September 09:36, by Joseph Canada

      What did we say about this peace? Dinka want to occupy Yei by force and don’t want to go back to their land.

      repondre message

  • 25 September 10:54, by Eastern

    Even the collapse of the 2015 ARCSS started by a few cases of isolated incidences such as SPLA-IO members being abducted and killed by Kiir’s men in Juba;harassment of SPLA-IO soldiers using unnecessary roadblocks, etc.

    repondre message

    • 25 September 11:03, by South South

      Eastern,

      So you are very happy US will help you to fight South Sudan, right?

      repondre message

  • 25 September 10:59, by Joseph Canada

    Already? It’s really very sad to have one to tribal illiterate army pulling th whole nation down like this. It’s just better to divide the country into three regions

    repondre message

