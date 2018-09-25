SPLA-IO accuses South Sudan army of new ceasefire violations



September 24, 2018 (BENTIU/JUBA) - Heavy fighting broke out on Monday morning between South Sudanese army and SPLM-IO fighting in Equatoria and Unity regions two days after a meeting between their leaders in Khartoum.

According to the SPLA-IO Deputy spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel, the government army attacked their positions in Mirmir and Kuok payams in Southern Liech State and in Mundu area, Lainya county in the Yei River State.

Gabriel did not provide further details about the fighting. Also, there is no statement about the reported violence from SPLA Spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang.

However, a local resident in southern Unity region confirmed to Sudan Tribune the clashes in Southern Liech.

Also, SPLA-IO Military Spokesperson William Gatjiath Deng released another statement on Monday afternoon saying the SPLA Division (4) forces under the command of Major General Samson Mabior Lual and their allied militias attacked the SPLA-IO position in Mirmir, Kuok and Ngony areas of Koch County, in Southern Liech Monday afternoon at 1:00 PM.

He said their fighter successfully repulsed the assailants.

President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader met on Sunday 23 September in a meeting held the Sudanese presidency in Khartoum with the intention to show promote peace and to create a conducive environment for the implementation of the 12 September peace agreement.

On the same Sunday, SPLA-IO Gabriel released a statement claiming that the government forces attacked their positions in Jamara and Mundu of Yei River State. He further claimed that the government prepare for more attacks in other areas of the Equatoria region.

"Therefore, the SPLA IO calls upon the guarantors of this R-ARCSS to restrain the regime before we go back to full-scale war," he said.

These incidents are the fourth and fifth violations of the ceasefire agreement since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement on 12 September.

The SPLM-IO said the government forces in the Yei River State attacked twice its position on 13 and 14 September. Also, a government soldier attacked a peacekeeper in Yei town on 15 September.

The is the second time that two rival forces clashes since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

UNMISS attributed the attack to the lack of control on the government forces and called on Juba to hold accountable the spoilers of the peace agreement.

SPLA-IO also pointed to the government militias loyal to the First Vice President Taban Deng in the Unity region saying they were behind the violations of the ceasefire.

Last week, UN Special Envoy Nicholas Haysom said the IGAD countries and peace guarantors have to confront the spoilers of the peace agreement even if the violations come from the government side.

In a telephone call after the clashes of 13 and 14 September, Kiir and Machar agreed to intervene directly to stop skirmishes between their forces.

In line with the signed peace agreement, the two sides have to start the implementation of the security arrangements including the troops’ cantonment process within less than two weeks.

(ST)