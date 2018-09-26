 
 
 
South Sudan’s Kiir directs to abide by ceasefire agreement

President Salva Kiir speaks at the headquarters of the army in Juba 9 August 2018 (Photo S. Sudan presidency
September 25, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir has ordered the army and security organs to fully observe the ceasefire agreement which still faces some breaches in Unity and Equatoria 13 days after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

The South Sudanese leader made his directive during a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidency in Juba on Tuesday attended by the senior military and security officials to discuss the situation on the country two weeks the start of the implementation of the security arrangements.

In statements reported by the Presidential Press Unit, South Sudanese Interior Minister Michael Chiengjiek said that Kiir "directed all the various security organs to observe the ceasefire agreement reached recently between the government and opposition forces".

The meeting was also briefed on the security situation in the various regions of the country.

On Sunday and Monday, there were reports about clashes between the army and the main armed opposition group two weeks before the implementation of the security arrangements which include the establishment of troops concentration areas and disengagement of forces in close proximity.

In this respect, the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) concluded Tuesday a Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements (PCTSA) workshop including representatives of the government and armed groups.

The workshop defined modalities for the operationalizing the permanent ceasefire framework, also the peace partners informed the CTSAMVM about their plans for implementing the ceasefire as per the implementation matrix.

The matrix includes the release of prisoners of war and detainees and the opening up of humanitarian corridors.

UK Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Chris Trott said in a Twit released Tuesday that OCHA South Sudan organized a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings on the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan.

"Discussion is focussing on challenges faced by humanitarian workers: natural, bureaucratic and from armed actors. Important that South Sudanese parties make more effort to allow our partners to reach the people," he stressed.

(ST)

  • 25 September 22:23, by Eastern

    South South,

    Tell Kiir it’s not that simple...Kiir is used to issuing decrees but DIRECTING his armed goons to ceasefire is not that easy; the Mathiang Anyors are traumatised. Besides, NOT ALL DISGRUNTLED South Sudanese are parties to the Khartoum peace jokes....The monkeys are not happy..!

    repondre message

    • 26 September 00:44, by Kush Natives

      Eastern,
      That’s what cowardice think, what’s not easy for you is easy for Mr. President.

      repondre message

    • 26 September 01:08, by South South

      Eastern,
      Peace, monkeys are those in North America only. Everyone in South Sudan wants peace.

      repondre message

      • 26 September 01:59, by The Rhino

        Look,

        Kiir’s contradictory moves since 2015 are too many.This maniac should only be judged by his actions not his words.He doesn’t believe in any peace.Today he says this,tomorrow does the opposite,e.g. sudden creation of 32 states to derail the 2015 peace agreement,rejection of deployment of RPFs,appointment of UN sanctioned criminals,etc.just a worthless idiot who believes in wars.Nobody....

        repondre message

        • 26 September 02:00, by The Rhino

          ...is putting down his gun.Lets face it to the bitter end.

          repondre message

      • 26 September 12:24, by Jongo

        South South
        Peace for everybody right but fair peace look closer is it wise to dis-include other popular demands like federalism why all jenge want to live in Equatoria land why you jenge not remaining in your dirty luaks SouthX2 please grow teeth to stop flowing saliva from you dirty mouth like sewage water we’r your SS supremacists Respect you animals

        repondre message

        • 26 September 12:54, by South South

          Jongo,

          Where is Eastern to help me with Jongo’s English. I can’t understand anything from him. But let me say this: I want peace for everyone in South Sudan, good peace, not bad one.

          repondre message

    • 26 September 03:04, by Pakuai

      Eastern,
      I am the one who helped bomb your cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan out Yei in 1997. And in my battalion, there was not even ’a single Equatorian’ then. The only boys who bombed your so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan out Yei, Lainya, Kapoeta were the Dinkas/Monyjiengs and a few boys from Nuba Mountains and Southern Blue Nile>>>

      repondre message

      • 26 September 03:08, by Pakuai

        Mr. Eastern. The owners are back. The US, the UK, the UN, their NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis) & some of their creepy allies in between think that they can use our country & our people as their geo-political football or chesss and hope that our country and our people would be re-united with you cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan>>>>

        repondre message

        • 26 September 03:14, by Pakuai

          just like the evils did with then "East and West Germany" good luck to the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israel) attack dog, your cloned arab North Sudan, their gulf Arab states pamasters and some of their creepy allies in between. In fact, the opposite would true. The mighty US, the UK and France would be bombed into *red sea*>>>

          repondre message

          • 26 September 03:18, by Pakuai

            in Djibouti by us and get away with it. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. Mr. Eastern, the owners are here. Who says we want you vermins in our country? Not even one chap. We are here fellows. South Sudan is not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has and will never ever be.

            repondre message

      • 26 September 07:14, by Joseph Canada

        HahahH. Pakuai/ Pakush!!! You lie till you lose all those few remaining teeth 🤭!! Equatoria was liberated by Equatorians. This is one big lie that you Dinka seems to be clowned into without the prove. Why don’t you go and ask Mobutu Marur Mate to explain it through well?! You have no damn idea what you are talking about.

        repondre message

  • 25 September 23:13, by Theone

    Who said these BANDITS called SPLA-io wants peace, BANDITS don’t abide the rules of the laws.
    Do you think Hotels addicted Machar Will leave the luxury for South Sudan?

    repondre message

  • 26 September 04:00, by Nairobimitot

    We all need peace all we need to do is talk to equatorians who do not want peace. We need peace in the equatorial region too

    repondre message

  • 26 September 04:09, by Nairobimitot

    We need to talk to those midget people who do not have cows. I tried to chase one one time, but he was running very fast between the mountains. He hid under the most massive mountain in our country. So, I told myself enough of chasing a midget or a little person, so I returned to Juba for breakfast.

    repondre message

  • 26 September 08:04, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    The problem for those who valeted the cease fire is beco3 the National television does not reach those who are in the bush fast, we are still in the old age where the message is pass through the word of mouth, even the peace sign in Khartoum will be heard by some in 2-3months time if we need things to be efficient, the communication need to reach local at first hand than to those who are in bush

    repondre message

    • 26 September 11:07, by Eastern

      Nhialic madhol,

      Stop reasoning like a village child, what nonsense?! SPLA has VHF radio system for communication. SPLA has thousands of Thuraya satellite phones. The same applies to all the armed goons in the bushes, including the monkeys! The national [in]security agent who shot at UNMISS convoy in Yei did it not because he wasn’t aware but NOT EVERYBODY is abiding by the Khartoum peace jokes...

      repondre message

      • 26 September 12:59, by South South

        Eastern,

        Stop making empty noises and threats under your computer. Peace is signed, yes, real peace has been signed and we want everyone in South Sudan to work for it, but if someone who lives in North America closes his eyes and refuses to see, we can not force him/she, but stay away from South Sudan, simple and easy.

        repondre message

  • 26 September 08:05, by deng

    Only problems the forces of both sides are not under control of commanders, they claim to be commanders of army Government or IO, but they have militias who govern themselves by gun point.

    repondre message

    • 26 September 08:18, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Mr Deng; Any institution in the world do follow the directions & instructions of where he/she get the good salaries from and if you don’t follow it then your payment must be cancelled, may be they are not listening to their commanders because they do not care if their payment be cut off or not,It is human nature that people listen through their mouth or stomach.

      repondre message

      • 26 September 12:12, by Eastern

        ....Good salaries..? Where are good salaries paid in South Sudan if not at the UN agencies and the NGOs..? The free money stolen by regime civil servants is no more....! Thouth Thouth went back to the diaspora because of the same reason: to survive of social welfare....

        repondre message

  • 26 September 13:50, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Eastern; National armies need proper payment as they are the one that protect nation’s interest, just because South Sudan has been engage in endless wars otherwise all these institution could have been institutionalised...With time all the things gonna be alright

    repondre message

Comment on this article



