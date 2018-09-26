 
 
 
Sudan, S. Sudan agree to fully activate buffer zone

September 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and South Sudan on Monday have signed an agreement to take all necessary measures to activate the Safe Demilitarized Border Zone (SDBZ) between the two countries.

JPEG - 21.8 kb
South Sudan’s defence minister Kuol Manyang Juuk shakes hands with his Sudanese counterpart Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Ouf while AUHIP member Abdulsalam Abubakar applauds, after the signing of an agreement to operationalize the buffer zone between the two countries on 14 October 2015 (Courtesy photo by the AUHIP).

The Joint Political and Security Committee (JPSC) between Sudan and South on Monday concluded an extraordinary meeting in Addis Ababa in the presence of the African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) chief, Thabo Mbeki.

The two sides also agreed to activate the joint cooperation agreement signed in 2012, renewing commitment to work together to achieve security and stability in both countries.

In his address before the meeting, Mbeki praised the great role played by Sudan and President Omer al-Bashir to converge views of South Sudan parties, which led to the signing of the peace agreement in Khartoum.

For his part, the head of Sudan delegation to the meeting, Lt. Gen. Gamal al-Din Omer Ibrahim, reiterated his country’s full commitment to provide every possible support to sustain peace and stability in South Sudan.

On the other hand, South Sudan’s Defence Minister, First Liu. Gen. Kuol Manyang Juuk, pointed to the need to implement the cooperation agreement signed between the two countries.

He also thanked the Sudanese government and people for the role they played to achieve peace in his country.

In May 2017, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) decided to reduce UNISFA troops and warned it may withdraw its support to the Sudan-South Sudan border monitoring force if they continue to impede the activation of the operation.

The buffer zone and other security arrangements have been agreed since September 2012 but its operationalization had been stopped despite several attempts by the AUHIP to encourage the parties to enforce the deal. The latest were two deals signed in October 2015 and June 2016.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

In March 2013, the two countries signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to the plan.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

(ST)

  • 25 September 22:34, by Eastern

    Activating the South Sudan - Sudan buffer zone means one thing: Sudan will literally into South Sudan unaccounted number of SAF and its affiliates under the guise of protecting the oil fields. It time South Sudan Liberation Army (SSLA) swings into FULL SCALE military actions across the country...!

    repondre message

    • 26 September 01:02, by Pakuai

      Mr. Eastern,
      We are aware that ’South Sudan’ and the ’South Sudanese people’ are the glue to your cloned so-called arab North Sudan. With out South Sudan with you fellows, there is no North Sudan. But you fellows must ’own up with the truth’-----the owners are back. And they are very angry. *Some of your masters in the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their NGOs, your cloned so-called arabs>

      repondre message

      • 26 September 01:09, by Pakuai

        of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states of Saudi Arabia paymasters and some of their shifty allies in between* think that we are going to be *re-united with you cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan like ’East & West Germany’ good luck fellows. That is not going to happen even in million years. In fact, the opposite would be true, bomb the the cloned arabs back to Saudi Arabia and their low lives>>

        repondre message

        • 26 September 01:16, by Pakuai

          to West Africa and asign some their losers to Darfur and get away with it. After all, the original SPLM/A aim was to take back our country with out *Arabs or their cloned arabs* in our country ever again. But since we have some lowly informed leaders like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo and others who have forgot the game & always ’back stabbing’ our country & our people-----

          repondre message

          • 26 September 01:24, by Pakuai

            our country and our people are being again ’football and chess game played’ again by even countries & people we can just ’walk over & pee’. To honest, our ’Nuer Ke Nyantoc, Shilluks’ and some ’Equatorians’ would come back to South Sudan & brag that they are the ones who help South Sudan independence. Fellows. South Sudan is ’a Dinkas/Monyjiengs’ of the Sudan country>>>>

            repondre message

            • 26 September 01:30, by Pakuai

              North Sudan is ’a Dinkas/Monyjieng country’ but some of our lowly informed fools have let our country & our people being played toyed over & over again by our enemies. But this times----game is over and we are going to deal with our *foreign puppets/stooges and traitors very severly* Some of our our foreign puppets & traitors, watch out>>>>

              repondre message

              • 26 September 01:39, by Pakuai

                The price of treason in other countries is ’hanging’. But Mr. Salva Kiir & his bunch of lowly informed foreign criminals have let our country & our people down. Mr. Salva Kiir thinks, that he can rule our country & our people like ’then Dr. Congo, Mobuto Seseko of DR. Congo’. When Mr. Mobuto Seseko fired some of his officials. then they will go & make a lot noises>>>

                repondre message

                • 26 September 01:46, by Pakuai

                  and when they were ’re-installed back into government posts’ then they kept quiet. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus and some of their allies in between want to make our country like then ’Mobuto Seseko’ DR Congo. And Mr. Salva Kiir and some of his lowly informed idiots are the ones who are helping constant rebellion in our country. Bring back *fire squad*>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 26 September 01:48, by Pakuai

                    like our mighty SPLA did during our liberation wars. And foreign puppets and traitors would tow a fine line.

                    repondre message

    • 26 September 01:04, by South South

      Eastern,
      I am laughing to my stomach. Who the hell is the tiny SSLA to fight South Sudan?

      repondre message

    • 26 September 02:42, by Pakuai

      Mr. Eastern
      "Sudan, S.Sudan agree to fully activate buffer zone"
      Do you fellows think that we will allow your *fantasies and foreign masters in our country?* Good luck fellows, dreaming is not a crime. Even our Khartoum. We are going to take it back. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. Who says we want you cloned so-called so-called arabs of North Sudan, Boko Haram, white Americans, English people,>>>

      repondre message

      • 26 September 02:50, by Pakuai

        their evil juus (so-called israelis) attack dogs, their gulf Arab states financiers, Abeshas (so-called ethiopia) or even some Bantus? Who really says mister? Mr. Eastern chap. the evil white Americans, English people, their English people, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, your cloned arabs of North Sudan, your gulf Arabs states financiers & some of your allies>>>

        repondre message

        • 26 September 02:55, by Pakuai

          have step on wrong people’s feet us----the Dinkas/Momjinegs of the Sudan Mr. Eastern chap. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



s
