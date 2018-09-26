

September 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and the United States reached an agreement on the launch of the second phase of dialogue between the two countries, said a statement released by the Sudanese foreign ministry after the meeting on Tuesday

Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed met U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to a statement by ministry spokesman Babikir al-Siddiq Mohamed al-Amin.

"The meeting between the two ministers came out with full understanding on the launch of the second phase of the dialogue between the two countries," al-Amin said, adding that Sullivan invited Ahmed to visit Washington "at the earliest opportunity."

According to the statement, the meeting touched upon bilateral relations between the two countries and the need to proceed with their development.

"The US Deputy Secretary expressed his appreciation and support for Sudan’s efforts to establish regional security," further said the statement.

The Sudanese minister, for his part, stressed Sudan’s keenness to move forward with positive engagement with the United States.

The State Department did not issue a statement on the meeting.

Last week, the Sudanese minister said he would discuss Sudan removal from the list of countries supporting terrorism.

The Sudanese top diplomat who is representing his country at the annual meetings of the UN General Assembly met with several foreign ministers and officials from regional organizations.

According to the foreign ministry spokesperson, he discussed bilateral relations with the Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Dato Saifuddin, and Dutch Minister of International Cooperation Sigrid Kaag.

Furthermore, the foreign minister met with Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit before to head a meeting for the Arab foreign ministers. Sudan is the current chair of the Arab League Ministerial Council.

(ST)