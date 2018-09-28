South Sudan president order to release PoWs and detainees



September 27, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Thursday ordered to release all the prisoners of war, and detainees in line with the revitalized peace agreement

In his Republican Order N° 17, President Kiir directed the Chief of Defence to release the prisoners of War (PoWs) and detainees immediately under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

In his decision, Kiir stressed the need to register and hand over the released Pows and detainees to a third party (the ICRC).

The presidential decision comes in line with Chapter II (Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements) article 6 of section one dedicated to the permanent ceasefire.

Manawa Peter Gatkuoth SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations said they had already released all the PoWs.

The release of PoWs and detainees is one most awaited steps by the opposition groups saying it is a concrete measure that would help to reassure fighters as the cantonment of troops process will start within less than two weeks.

The president who is also the commander in chief of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army ordered the army to refrain from revenge attacks and retaliation.

Also, he directed the army forces to cease the training of any recruits immediately.

In a separated development, in a speech delivered at the SPLA headquarters in Juba earlier on Thursday, President Kiir directed the South Sudanese army and other regular forces to abide by the revitalized peace agreement.

He underscored the need to fully observe the rule of law and to not commit any attacks on civilians in the country. He said military courts would be established to punish the perpetrators of any aggression on civilians.

Kiir said he would issue a presidential decree changing the name of the SPLA to South Sudan People Defence Force (SSPDF).

(ST)