SSNMC faction says Bakosoro has no supporters

September 27, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) faction led by Vakindi L. Unvu Thursday said they have the support of the group members across the country and dismissed claims they are an isolated faction.

Former Western Equatoria governor Joseph Bangansi Bakosoro (File photo: Larco Lomayat)

Earlier this week the supporters of Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro rejected a decision token the vice-chairman Unvu and the group leadership providing to relieve the former Western Equatoria governor from the chairmanship of the SSNMC.

Bakosoro’s supporter said the decision had been taken by three members based in the United States and didn’t exclude that it was made in coordination with Thomas Swaka the leader of the National Salvation Front who is touring the U.S. nowadays.

"Gov. Bakosoro and a hand-full of his supporters have accused the current SSNMC leaders of “Sectarianism.” Nothing could be further from the truth. The current SSNMC leadership has members from Eastern Equatoria, Central Equatoria, Western Equatoria, and Western Bahr El Ghazal," said a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The SSNMC-Unvu further accused Bakosoro of establishing two offices for the Movement in Sudan and Australia and appointing two the supporters who recently issued a statement backing him.

In their 21 September statement, the group explained that Bakosoro signed the revitalized peace agreement despite a leadership decision to reject it.

"To set the record straight, we would like to inform the public that the decision to dismiss former chairman Gov. Bakosoro was unanimously taken by the founders and decision makers of the Movement, with the exception of the Chairman, one executive member and one advisor, who trampled on our Manifesto and obstinately stood by the Governor’s errant ways," said the statement.

However, the group said they are committed to negotiate a solution addressing the root causes of the South Sudanese crisis.

"We believe in a meaningful resolution of the conflict based on clear understanding, and full acceptance of the fundamental root causes of the conflict and a freely negotiated settlement intended to usher in sustainable peace and stability for the welfare of the people of South Sudan," they said.

SSNMC is a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance which is a signatory of the revitalized peace agreement.

(ST)