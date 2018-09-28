 
 
 
South Sudan ceasefire mechanism holds board meeting in Khartoum

CTSAMVM held its first Board Meeting since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement on 27 September 2018 (Photo CTSAMVM)
September 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) held its first Board meeting since the signing of the revitalized agreement in Khartoum on Thursday.

In accordance with the revitalized peace agreement, the meeting included the South Sudan Women’s Coalitions and youth representatives.

The CTSAMVM Deputy Chairman, Major General, Tariq Abdel Karim called on the parties to seize the signing of the peace deal and to opportunity and work together to silence the guns in South Sudan.

Abdel Karim alluded to the recent workshop the mechanism organised for the warring parties to discuss various issues including the disengagement of forces and the security arrangements for cities.

"I can report that much progress has been made however there is still a lot of work to do to normalise the situation and ensure refugees and displaced civilians can return to a safe environment," he said.

Also, he welcomed the new women and youth representatives saying an inclusive CTSAMVM forum is better able to address the work of the mechanism and to move the peace process forward.

For his part, the new youth representative highlighted that the importance of including youth in the peace process, pointing they represent 72% of the South Sudanese are under 35 years.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

