 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 29 September 2018

South Sudan’s Taban Deng calls on Sudan to resolve its conflicts, voices support for Abyei referendum

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Taban Deng Gai, South Sudan First Vice President, addresses the 73 session of the UN General Assembly on 28 September 2018 ( UN Photo-Kim Haughton)
September 28, 2018 (NEW YORK) - South Sudan First Vice President Taban Deng Gai urged the Sudanese government to resolve the armed conflicts in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states and Darfur region and called for a referendum in Abyei without the Sudanese nomads.

Speaking before the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, Taban dedicated the major part of his speech to the revitalized peace agreement his government has just signed with the armed opposition groups on 12 September.

He praised the role played to the IGAD countries and Sudan "in particular" stressing that "without their critical role this revitalized agreement would not have happened".

Taban further called for the "speedy normalization of relations between Sudan and the United States and the" total lifting" of sanctions on Sudan.

After what, he called on the Sudanese government to reach a negotiated settlement for the conflict in Darfur and the Two Areas.

"We urge the government of the Republic Sudan for the speedy resolution for the contentious issues in the Blue Nile, South Kordofan and Darfur disseminate stability in these areas is critical in our strong believe for a lasting peace in the Republic of South Sudan and the region as a whole," he said.

On the border area of Abyei disputed by Sudan and South Sudan, the First Vice President voiced his government support for a recommendation made by the UN chief last August providing to reconfigure the mandate of the UN peacekeeping for to include the police personnel.

Sudan rejects this proposal saying it will outdated the 20 February agreement that has allowed the deployment of the UNISFA in Abyei. Further, Khartoum underscored that the area is part and parcel of Sudan until a deal is reached by the two countries.

Also, Taban in his statements, which were not included in the official text released by the United Nations, called for a referendum in the disputed areas excluding the Misseriya nomads.

"We also urge this august house to support efforts still at the level of the African Union to find a political solution to the Abyei matter. In particular, we call for the implementation of the AU High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP)’s proposal of 21 September 2012 which has been accepted for more than six times to date by the AU Peace and Security Council," he said.

"It is high time that we bring an end to the suffering of the Ngok Dinka people," he concluded.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 September 13:38, by Joseph Canada

    Really? How can you ask another country about peace while you can’t control your own people?

    repondre message

  • 29 September 13:41, by Khent

    How in the word can Africa’s greatest embarrassment — the most conflict-ridden, most volatile, the gold medalist of human misery in this God-forsaken continent.. "have leaders" (chimps in suits) see fit to point their grubby little fingers at anyone else and beg (like children) for another State to return its own territories!? You all deserve death for what you’ve done...

    repondre message

    • 29 September 13:56, by Khent

      ..and should feel immensely embarrassed pretending to represent an actual ’Country’. South Sudan is not a Country - it’s a circus... a circus lorded over by psychotic, mass-murdering clowns. We’ve been so terribly debased by some of the most venal, most corrupt, myopic, mass-murdering monsters a people can have for a ’government’ - that we cannot pass moral judgement on anybody else for decades...

      repondre message

      • 29 September 14:12, by Khent

        ..So the collective (bullet-deserving criminal syndicate) - mis-representing itself as a ’government’, should take stock of the apocalyptic misery our people are enduring...and exercise a small degree of self-awareness (from guilt and shame) and just shut the f*** up! I really do wish there was a hell for these vermin to go to. Most South Sudanese wish death upon our so called ’leaders’.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What is behind Sudan’s cabinet reshuffle? 2018-09-26 13:31:50 Amid deepening crisis, President Omer al-Bashir is trying to buy time ahead of the 2020 elections By Ahmed H Adam Late last week, the Sudanese regime was greatly embarrassed when Dr Abdalla (...)

Worst time to violate South Sudan revitalized peace agreement 2018-09-26 08:13:26 By Rajab Mohandis I participated in the recently concluded South Sudanese Peace talks in my capacity as a civil society delegate and I am overwhelmed by the volume of questions from fellow (...)

Peacekeeping faces challenges: here’s how we can meet them 2018-09-23 11:47:05 By Jean-Pierre Lacroix* United Nations peacekeeping remains one of the most effective tools to respond to today’s challenges of global peace and security. Every day, women and men who serve under (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.