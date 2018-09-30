African Union adopts Sudan’s initiative for peace in Central African Republic

September 29, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The African Union has adopted Sudan initiative for peace in the neighbouring Central African Republic (CAR) said the Sudanese foreign ministry.

The announcement was made after a meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York on Friday including Faustin-Archange Touadéra CAR President, Moussa Faki Chairperson of the African Union Commission, El-Dirdeiry Ahmed Sudan’s Foreign Minister, and Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo.

"The meeting discussed the developments in the situation in the Central African Republic and means of implementing the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation and linking it to Sudan’s initiative, which aims to achieve the same goal," said a statement released by the Sudanese foreign ministry.

Last August, the Sudanese government hosted a meeting for peace in CAR including the main armed groups, the Christian anti-Balaka militia of Maxime Mokom and Muslim Seleka armed faction led Noureddine Adam. The Central African government was not part of the Russian brokered meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the two groups issued The Khartoum Declaration of Understanding of the Central African Armed Groups where they said they are firmly committed to peace. Further, they called to consider the African initiative.

"The meeting confirmed the acceptance by all the concerned parties of the Sudanese initiative which has been adopted by the African Union on the same day by the Head of the Commission, Mr Moussa Faki, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and all the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of CAR’s neighbouring states," further said the Sudanese foreign ministry.

Sudan which eyes developing trade and business with CAR said committed to curbing weapon trafficking between the troubled central African country and Darfur region. Also, Russian mining firms working in CAR use Port Sudan and Khartoum expects they positively impact Darfur region.

(ST)