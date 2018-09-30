South Sudan does not recognize Western Sahara independent state: FM

 
 
 
September 29, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan distanced itself from the conflict over the Western Sahara which is a disputed territory claimed by both the Kingdom of Morocco and the Polisario Front, saying it does not recognize the Polisario proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

South Sudanese Foreign Minister Nhial Deng Nhial and Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York on Friday. The meeting was also attended by the head of Morocco’s external Intelligence Agency, Mohamed Yassine Mansouri.

Speaking to the Moroccan official news agency Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) Nhial said that South Sudan respects Morocco’s territorial and does not recognize the Polisario’s self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

“We fully respect the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco,” Nihal told MAP.

He added that President Salva Kiir had already addressed a letter to King Mohammed VI, informing him that “the Republic of South Sudan has never had and is not maintaining a relationship with this separatist entity (SADR).”

South Sudan supports Morocco’s autonomy plan and does not support any entity that opposes Morocco’s territorial integrity or wishes to be separated from the North African country.

Nhial emphasized his country’s support for Morocco’s autonomy plan, noting that South Sudan does not support “any entity” that opposes, the minister further stressed according to the official news agency.

Morocco has claimed Western Sahara since colonial power Spain left in 1975. But Polisario fought a guerrilla war for independence for the Sahrawi people until a United Nations-backed ceasefire in 1991, monitored by U.N. peacekeepers.

Before South Sudan referendum, the Polisario supported the independence of South Sudan. Also, the group leader Mohammed Abdel-Aziz met with Salva Kiir on the sidelines of the African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa in January 2011.

However, in a bid to consolidate bilateral relations, King Mohammed VI of Morocco paid a two-day visit to Juba in February 2017 and vowed to support South Sudan development projects in the country after a tour at field hospital donated by his country.

(ST)

  • 30 September 08:23, by Khent

    Oh how will the Sahrawis ever recover from such a terrible diplomatic blow? ROFL! No one cares what a fictional, miserable excuse (a cadever of a ’Country’) has to say on any matter. The people of ’South Sudan’ don’t even want to hear anymore irrelevant, mindless drivel from their psychotic mis-leaders, so why would anyone else?

    repondre message

    • 30 September 08:59, by jubaone

      As a country that itself relied on diplomatic and political assurances from similar minded countries that wished SS all good luck, its completely stupid and misplaced that such a bush-nigga minister would dismiss the aspirations of the Sahrawi’s that easily. This jienge bootlicker has no empathy and sense. SS must be the first ever to at least show empathy to struggling peoples.

      repondre message

      • 30 September 13:12, by Khent

        Look, "South Sudan" is an embarrassing, diseased boil and is so beyond irrelevant that the Sahrawis would undoubtedly be better served not being endorsed by this dead at birth ’Country’. Now, I don’t really care if this comes across as mean-spirited, and so I’ll say it: I don’t empathise with any ’Arab’ population...

        repondre message

        • 30 September 13:37, by Khent

          ..and this is because of Africa’s extensive, intimate and less than ideal history with the Arabs. We are not obligated to care for what happens to our enemies. I cringed when I became aware of Desmond Tutu’s support for Palestine. It made no sense when Gabon provided the $2 million Palestine needed for its admission to UNESCO...

          repondre message

          • 30 September 13:49, by Khent

            ..We’re so quick to slaughter each other and declare that forgiveness, reconciliation and support is impossible between ourselves, but will then -inexplicably- forgive an enemy responsible for the deaths of up to 14 million black Africans. The morality of the African is inverted and sick. Love only yourselves - forgive only yourselves and show solidarity with your own black African people...

            repondre message

            • 30 September 15:06, by Khent

              ..Everybody else is virtually irrelevant. That’s basically how every other race operates. The West makes this whole thing look a lot more wholesome as they (through death-deserving traitors) steal at least $200 billion a year from Africa -> a figure that is higher than the amount in ’assistance’ this wretched continent receives from outside. Africans are brainwashed morons...

              repondre message

              • 30 September 15:45, by jubaone

                Khent
                I see your point clearly. The least this minister would have done would be either kept quiet or given some "lame excuse". The jienge regime has no clearly defined foreign policies and so any position is on adhoc basis, individual and doesn’t reflect state position. Hereby, this impostor is paying lip service to the Moroccans for the $5m they received a while ago.

                repondre message

  • 30 September 09:52, by One grandson

    Piece of shit, if South Sudan does not support separatist, why you separate from Sudan? Polisario must stand? What is kingdom of Morocco?

    repondre message

  • 30 September 15:28, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Please respect the right of others to self determination. When you got yours, then others should too.

    repondre message

  • 30 September 17:45, by Eastern

    Oh what away to get the pledge to build the new capital of South Sudan with the help of Morocco....! The independence of South Sudan under Kiir is BARELY recognised; those pretending to recognise South Sudan as a republic do it with tongue in cheek.

    repondre message

