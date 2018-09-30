 
 
 
Sudan ruling party denies considering election’s postponement

September 29, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) Saturday ruled out its intention to postpone the general elections scheduled for April 2020.

Abdel-Rahman al-Khidir (file photo)

NCP Political Secretary Abdel Rahman al-Khidir dismissed reports speaking about the possible delay of the elections to give the ruling party more time resolve the severe economic crisis Sudan is experiencing.

In statements to the Ashorooq TV al-Khidir said the postponement of election is not in the interest of the ruling party adding that the NCP continues to engage with the political forces in the country to reach a deal on the electoral process.

He further said they were not surprised by the formation of the 2020 Elections Coalition adding that ay process aiming to regroup opposition groups is welcome.

The NCP official was referring to the "Alliance of 2020 Forces" launched by several political forces under the leadership of Ghazi Salah al-Din.

"We want a few number of players in the elections because a large number of players is confusing," he said.

According to the political parties registrar, there are 97 political parties in Sudan.

Al-Khidir refused to comment on the political weight of the newly formed coalition.

"We cannot say that they do not have a weight, especially since there are able to conduct conferences and interact with events," he said before to add. "There are parties that have a vision and do not have partisans, and others lack both things".

