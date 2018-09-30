 
 
 
SSOA ratifies South Sudan revitalized peace pact

SSOA leaders pose in a collective picture (ST file)
September 30, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) last Friday officially ratified Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) as provided in the signed on 12 September.

In a letter seen by Sudan Tribune, Gabriel Changson Chang, SSOA Interim Chair, informed the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan of their collective decision to ratify the peace pact.

"It gives me pleasure to convey to your Excellency that SSOA Congress in its Extra-Ordinary Session today the 28th of September 2018, ratified R-ARCSS," read the letter.

The factions of the opposition umbrella had first to individually ratify the revitalized peace agreement before to meet and approve it at the level of the alliance body.

Four factions split over the peace pact. Now some of them are part of the opposition umbrella while others declined to sign the agreement.

The IGAD did not take a position towards the holdout groups who may disturb the implementation of the peace process.

The government, SPLM-IO have already ratified the peace deal.

The Pre-Transitional activities include ratification of the Agreement by the leadership of the various peace parties.

(ST)

