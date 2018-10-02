Sudanese army shells civilians in Jebel Marra, claim SLM-AW rebels



October 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid (SLM-AW) Monday accused the Sudanese army of shelling civilians areas in southwestern Jebel Marra.

The holdout rebel group which is active in the mountainous area of Jebel Marra recently announced a three-month ceasefire to allow humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by mudslides in East Jebel Marra, South Darfur.

SLM-AW spokesperson Mohamed Abdel Rahman al-Nayer said in a statement released that the Sudanese artillery Monday shelled villages and civilian communities around the areas of Baladunq, Galol, Torung Toura and Sorong.

"The shelling has caused some material and human losses among unarmed civilians," he said without more details.

He further expressed the readiness of the rebel fighters to respond to any aggression on "the liberated areas and the villages of unarmed civilians".

Nonetheless, he reiterated the group commitment to the unilateral cessation of hostilities they declared last month to provide emergency assistance to the civilians affected by the mudslides in East Jebel Marra.

On 20 September, a joint team composed UNAMID civilian staff and the Humanitarian Country Team including six doctors reached the affected area to assess the humanitarian situation.

Also, it provided medical assistance and "non-food items such as tents and plastic sheets for shelter, kitchen sets, blankets and mosquito nets to the affected community," according to the UNAMID.

However, al-Nayer said in his statement that the affected areas continue to be in "dire need of humanitarian assistance". He further called on the international and national organizations to join efforts to alleviate the calamity of civilians in Jebel Marra and to provide them with the needed assistance.

Last September, heavy rains caused mudslides in Wadi Tuliba and Tagulei villages of Jebel Marra, killing 19 people according to the local sources.

