 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 3 October 2018

UN welcomes rebel unilateral ceasefire in Darfur’s Jebel Marra

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Landslide affected area in eastern Jebel Marra on 14 September 2018 (Photo SLM-AW)
October 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The UN Resident Coordinator in Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, Tuesday welcomed the temporary unilateral cessation of hostilities by the Sudan Liberation Army – Abdul Wahid (SLA-AW) to allow humanitarian access to civilians in the rebel-controlled areas in eastern Jebel Marra area.

Heavy rains in Wadi Tuliba and Tagulei villages located in an SLA-AW controlled area killed 16 people died as a result of mudslides last September. Following this natural disaster, the SLM/A AW declared a three-month unilateral ceasefire to allow the delivery of emergency and medical assistance to the affected population.

"The United Nations welcomes the unilateral ceasefire by the SLA-AW that enabled the United Nations to provide emergency assistance to about 380 people," said Ms. Son in a statement released on Tuesday.

The statement further said that UN provided relief assistance to 76 affected families (about 380 people), including tents and plastic sheets for shelter, kitchen sets, jerry cans, blankets and mosquito nets, and treated the injured and ill.

On 20 September, UNAMID said a joint team comprising UNAMID and UN Humanitarian Country Team including six doctors, reached the affected area. The first mission assessed the humanitarian situation and provided medical assistance and non-food items to the affected villagers.

While UNAMID reported that 19 people were killed by the mudslides, the UN Resident Humanitarian said 16 people died in the disaster.

The two affected villages are in a mountainous area where access and logistics are complicated by lack of roads and difficult terrain.

The SLM/A is not part of a unilateral cessation of hostilities by three armed groups in Darfur within the framework of peace talks with the government brokered by the African Union.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What is behind Sudan’s cabinet reshuffle? 2018-09-26 13:31:50 Amid deepening crisis, President Omer al-Bashir is trying to buy time ahead of the 2020 elections By Ahmed H Adam Late last week, the Sudanese regime was greatly embarrassed when Dr Abdalla (...)

Worst time to violate South Sudan revitalized peace agreement 2018-09-26 08:13:26 By Rajab Mohandis I participated in the recently concluded South Sudanese Peace talks in my capacity as a civil society delegate and I am overwhelmed by the volume of questions from fellow (...)

Peacekeeping faces challenges: here’s how we can meet them 2018-09-23 11:47:05 By Jean-Pierre Lacroix* United Nations peacekeeping remains one of the most effective tools to respond to today’s challenges of global peace and security. Every day, women and men who serve under (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.