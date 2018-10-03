 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 3 October 2018

South Sudan main opposition calls for swift release of Machar’s spokesperson

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

James Gatdet Dak sits inside the dock in the High Court in Juba, South Sudan February 12, 2018. (Photo Reuters-Samir Bol)
October 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - SPLM-IO condemned statements by the South Sudan Presidential spokesman that his government has political prisoners and stressed they will not compromise over the release of James Dak, the spokesperson of the Movement’ leader.

On Monday Ateny Wek Ateny denied the existence of political prisoners in South Sudan. He told Radio Tamazuj that "all political detainees had been released. We have prisoners of war and not political detainees".

Also on Wednesday, Juba released twenty political prisoners but James Gatdet Dak, the imprisoned-spokesperson SPLM-IO’s leader was not among them.

Manawa Peter Gatkuoth SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations told Sudan Tribune they learnt that Dak was told that he is not included in the presidential decree for the release of the political prisoners and detainees.

"This is a serious development and we hope that the government of South Sudan will reconsider its position and release him as soon as possible," Manawa said.

He further said that Dak is "the ideal example for the political prisoner" according to the standards enshrined in international law before to stress that claiming he is not covered by the presidential pardon is a clear breach of the revitalized agreement.

"We appeal to the international community to intervene to secure his release because Dak’s imprisonment cannot be subjected to political bargaining," he said.

In November 2016, Kenya arrested and deported James Dak to Juba where he remained in jail until his trial in February 2018. He was sentenced to death on charges of treason and incitement against the government.

Already his lawyer said the trial of the SPLM-IO official was a violation of the cessation of hostilities agreement of 21 December 2017.

Manawa also slammed Ateny’s statements denying the existence of political prisoners in South Sudan and described it as "irresponsible statements" that fueling political strife at this critical stage in the implementation of the peace agreement.

He added that the international community should condemn such statements since IGAD, the African Union, the United Nations and the Troika are aware of such arrests and abduction of SPLM-IO members inside the country and in Kenya before their deportation to South Sudan where they are detained.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty reported that two vocal government critics, Dong Samuel Luak and Aggrey Idri, were detained in Kenya in January 2017before the deliver them to the south Sudanese authorities

Also, there is the case of Peter Biar Ajak, a South Sudanese peace activist who was arrested last July.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What is behind Sudan’s cabinet reshuffle? 2018-09-26 13:31:50 Amid deepening crisis, President Omer al-Bashir is trying to buy time ahead of the 2020 elections By Ahmed H Adam Late last week, the Sudanese regime was greatly embarrassed when Dr Abdalla (...)

Worst time to violate South Sudan revitalized peace agreement 2018-09-26 08:13:26 By Rajab Mohandis I participated in the recently concluded South Sudanese Peace talks in my capacity as a civil society delegate and I am overwhelmed by the volume of questions from fellow (...)

Peacekeeping faces challenges: here’s how we can meet them 2018-09-23 11:47:05 By Jean-Pierre Lacroix* United Nations peacekeeping remains one of the most effective tools to respond to today’s challenges of global peace and security. Every day, women and men who serve under (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.