South Sudan, SPLA-IO senior military leaders discuss security arrangements

October 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The South Sudanese army Chief of Staff General Gabriel Jok Riak who is visiting Khartoum nowadays met on Tuesday with the SPLM-IO Chief of Staff Simon Gatwech Dual as a part of the confidence-building process.

Lt. Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual, the chief of staff of the SPLA-IO, talks to the press at a rebel military site in Juba on April 25, 2016 (Photo AFP/Charles Lomodong)

SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations Manawa Peter Gatkuoth in statements to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday praised the move saying it is a positive step in the right direction.

“This is a positive step in the right direction because such meetings allow the peace partners to address the challenges facings the implementation of the peace agreement, remove misunderstandings and building trust between the two sides,” he said.

He added that the meeting discussed the recent breaches of the ceasefire agreement and reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the revitalized peace pact. He said they agreed to work together to end the sporadic violations here and there committed by uncontrolled elements.

“We know that there are peace spoilers who reject peace and incite the continuation of the war. We appeal to the government to such people out of the decision-making process because those who encourage war cannot be entrusted to building peace,” he said.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar directed the army and SPLA-Io fighters to abide by the ceasefire and to stop attacks ahead of the implementation of the security arrangement which will start one month after the signing of the peace agreement.

However, about seven violations have been registered in Yei River State and the Greater Unity region.

(ST)