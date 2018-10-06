October 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government said all security and economic arrangements to open border crossing points with South Sudan have been completed.

Sudanese military personnel inspect the belongings of South Sudanese on the Sudanese border on 18 April 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

State Minister of Commerce and Industry Abu al-Bishr Abdel-Rahman said they have agreed with their South Sudanese counterparts to visit the border crossing points on October 10.

He pointed out that the opening of the border crossing points would contribute to increasing the volume of trade and facilitate the flow of basic goods as well as movement between the two countries.

Abdel-Rahman added the joint committee between Khartoum and Juba would conduct a field visit to the border crossing points to ensure the completion of all arrangements to open them.

He stressed that the opening of border crossing points is of great importance to both countries, particularly regarding the economic, social and security aspects.

Last month, the two countries agreed to activate the joint cooperation agreement signed in 2012, renewing commitment to work together to achieve security and stability in both countries.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

Following South Sudan independence, President Omer al-Bashir ordered the border closure accusing Juba of backing Sudanese rebels in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

However, the decision didn’t stop totally the trade between the two sides as the border areas from both sides historically had strong trade relations.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

In March 2013, the two countries signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to plan.

