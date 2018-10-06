 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 6 October 2018

Opposition alliance rejects Mbeki’s proposal to amend Sudan’s peace roadmap agreement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sadiq al-Mahdi (C) poses for a picture with Sudan armed groups in Paris after his election as a chair of the opposition alliance on 17 March 2018 (ST photo)
October 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition alliance Sudan Call rejected a proposal extended by the African Union mediation to amend a roadmap for peace in the country agreed two-and-a-half years ago and reaffirmed its attachment to the initial plan which provides to hold an inclusive national dialogue prepared with the support of the mediators.

in August 2016, the Sudan Call forces signed a framework agreement with the Sudanese government brokered by the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP). The deal indicates all the steps to be taken to end war and to restore a democratic rule in Sudan.

The opposition groups at the time appended their signature for five months after the government until they received formal reassurances from the mediation about a number of confidence-building measures the African Union Peace and Security Council adopted in its meeting 456 of September 2014. These measures include among others the release of political detainees and restoration of public freedoms.

In a recent letter to the leader of the opposition umbrella Sadiq al-Mahdi on 25 September 2018, AUHIP Chair Thabo Mbeki proposed to engage directly in the constitutional process, putting aside the creation of a conducive environment and a preparatory meeting outside Sudan for a comprehensive national dialogue that should be followed by the constitutional conference.

In a press statement issued on Friday 4 October, the Sudan Call regretted that the Mbeki’s proposal circumvented the roadmap agreement and abandoned the preparatory meeting and the confidence building measures.

The opposition alliance stressed that accepting this proposal means accepting the outcome of the regime’s dialogue conference, engaging directly in the drafting of a new constitution and participating in the elections of 2020.

"After consultations between the heads of all components of the Sudan Call, a response was prepared to be sent through the Chairperson of the alliance, reaffirming the commitment of the Sudan Call to the (initial) Road Map Agreement which is based on the resolutions of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union adopted at its at its 456th, 539th meetings".

The two resolutions calls on the Sudanese parties to cease hostilities in Darfur and the Two Areas, allow humanitarian access, hold a preparatory meeting in at the headquarters of the African union to discuss relevant process issues paving the way for the national dialogue process.

Sources close to the Sudan Call said the Sudanese opposition considers Mbeki’s proposal as a huge setback casting doubts on the credibility of the mediation as it clearly sides the declared position of the government in Khartoum.

"The regime’s lack of true will for change is the main obstacle to reaching a comprehensive and just political solution to the crises in the country," said the opposition alliance.

"The Sudan Call will not be part of the play of false change and superficial beautification of the regime, and will work to escalate the peaceful popular struggle," the opposition further stressed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The fate of Dong Samuel and Aggrey Idri 2018-10-04 21:10:18 By Rita Lo-Lodu It is now nearly two years since these two activists disappeared in Nairobi under mysterious circumstances. They were kidnapped by the Kenyan security on the orders of some (...)

Why we support targeted sanctions on South Sudanese officials 2018-10-04 09:04:17 Why We Support Escalated Financial Pressure and Consequences: An Open Letter to the South Sudanese People From John Prendergast and Brian Adeba* October 2018 To the People of South Sudan, We (...)

What is behind Sudan’s cabinet reshuffle? 2018-09-26 13:31:50 Amid deepening crisis, President Omer al-Bashir is trying to buy time ahead of the 2020 elections By Ahmed H Adam Late last week, the Sudanese regime was greatly embarrassed when Dr Abdalla (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.