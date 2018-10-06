Khartoum develops proposal to establish ministerial council to implement cooperation agreements with Juba

October 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government said it has handed over a proposal to South Sudan’s government to form a joint ministerial council to implement the cooperation agreements signed between the two countries.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) has quoted the director of South Sudan department at the Foreign Ministry Awad al-Karim Balla as saying the two sides have agreed last August to establish a ministerial coordination council to implement the joint cooperation agreements.

He added the Joint Political and Security Committee (JPSC) between Sudan and South Sudan will meet during the next period, saying the meeting would discuss the participation of the IGAD nations in the Regional Protection Force (RPF) deployed in South Sudan.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

In March 2013, the two countries signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to plan.

(ST)