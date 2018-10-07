Sudanese general travels to Washington for counter-terrorism meeting



October 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Kamal Abdel-Marouf Saturday headed to Washington to participate in a meeting on counter-terrorism organized by the U.S. Army.

This is the first time that a senior Sudanese military official is invited to a conference on countering violent extremism.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Sudanese army said General Abdel Marouf would meet his US counterpart, General Joseph Dunford.

In its report to terrorism released on 19 September, the U.S. State maintained Sudan on the list of states sponsoring terrorism. However, the report said Khartoum remains a partner in the counter-terrorism.

Sudan was designated a state sponsor of terrorism by the State Department in 1993.

(ST)