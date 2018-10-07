 
 
 
South Sudanese inmates riot at Juba security detention facility

The National Security facility in Juba, also known as the Blue House (Radio Eye photo)
October 7, 2018 (JUBA) - Armed inmates took two guards hostage in the National Security detention facility in Juba, the "Blue House" where many political detainees and prisoners are jailed, asking for dialogue over their situation.

Conflicting reports are emerging from the South Sudanese capital about the riot, but security officials confirmed to Sudan Tribune that over one hundred prisoners stormed a weapons store in the prison and before to capture two prison guards.

The inmates who took control of the prison and some of them are on the roof of the Blue House since the early hours of Sunday morning say they have no intention to use force but they want their voice to be heard and to negotiate with the authorities over their release.

Heavily armed police forces are deployed outside the Blue House, as a security measure to prevent that some escape and to secure the area, officials say.

It is not clear what triggered the riot, as it is purportedly that the prisoners captured the arms store after rumours that the security officials obstruct their release despite the presidential order.

Prominent activist Peter Biar Ajak, who was arrested at the Juba International Airport last July, told the Voice of America said the situation was very volatile.

"Safety now is very relative, we are now in a situation where we don’t know what may happen," he said.

"What we are hoping for is that the government of South Sudan is able to resolve this and is able to negotiate to those who have taken this decision to resort to this kind of armed protest," he further added.

(ST)

  • 7 October 10:48, by Eastern

    South South,’

    This is another headache you have to deal with....https://www.voanews.com/a/prison-standoff-in-south-sudan-blue-house/4603052.html

    repondre message

    • 7 October 11:00, by The Rhino

      Good news!

      Since the inmates have taken control of weapons store,let them slaughter all guards and destroy ’blue house’.They must all leave and shoot their way out with full fire.This is the only opportunity to be free.

      repondre message

      • 7 October 11:08, by Eastern

        The Rhino,

        Kiir needs defiance on multiple fronts. If he chooses to kill those he has detained without access to trail even in his kangaroo courts, then those who all along thought Kiir was a saint better rethink.

        repondre message

        • 7 October 11:24, by jubaone

          Eastern
          Kiirminal has long lost control of everything. Armed jienge savages terrorizing unarmed civilians and not heeding to any agreed rules like CoH. Illiterate jienge bush generals without any central command and leadership operating on their own. They defy presidential decree for release of political detainees and still incarcerate them. Jienge chaos country.

          repondre message

      • 7 October 11:29, by jubaone

        Rhino
        That is it buddy. Death for them is inevitable, the question is how and when. They can choose to fight to death and take some members of the NSS with them or foolishly surrender and later on get slaughtered like goats. That’s it. I would choose to die fighting than die starving.

        repondre message

        • 7 October 11:34, by Eastern

          jubaone,

          Surrender shouldn’t be an option to the detainees. I hope those in the NSS detention remember the bloody history of what befell the famous Torit mutineers of the years past.

          repondre message

          • 7 October 12:15, by The Rhino

            Eastern,

            Multiple fronts!,thats right.This tribal dictator Kiir will go down in a very ugly way,history has proven that many times.South Sudanese must choose wether to be sheep or wolves.Since we are dealing with murderers,rapists and thieves,its unequivocal to turn into wolf and face the situation head on.No one should trust jienges!

            repondre message

            • 7 October 12:22, by The Rhino

              Jubaone,

              Right,the inmates should avoid wasting time negotiating with Kiir’s authorities or anything.They already have their golden tickets to do some damage and run away for good.Some will make it,some will not,if they all remain,they’ll all die.Thats the nature of things.They must violently breakaway and use speed and fire without thinking twice.Those who’ve made it will tell a wonderful story.

              repondre message

Comment on this article



s
