 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 7 October 2018

Blue House standoff ends peacefully, says South Sudanese minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

The National Security facility in Juba, also known as the Blue House (Radio Eye photo)
October 7, 2018 (JUBA) -A standoff at National Security detention centre in Juba ended peacefully on Sunday evening as the rioters rendered themselves to the security forces, said the South Sudanese Interior Minister Michael Chiengjiek.

Speaking to the South Sudan TV, Minister Chienjiek said the "hostage crisis" at the National Security Service Headquarters (the Blue House) has ended peacefully.

He further said the standoff leader Keribino Wol gave up his arms after his parents and other community elders convinced him to render himself.

The National Security Service (NSS) earlier issued a statement saying that Keribino is a captain at the Internal Security Bureau (ISB) and he is in an administrative detention awaiting his trail.

The minister added that the remaining prisoners have regained their cells peacefully without bloodshed.

The South Sudanese official, however, did not explain why Keribino attacked the guards and why other prisoners followed him.

The NSS’s, in its statement, estimated that 15 "criminals" took part in the riot.

The authorities accused the rioters of disarming five sleeping guards and taking their arms. Further, prisoners, according to the NSS, used other prisoners as human shields to protect them from the security forces.

The South Sudanese police spokesperson Daniel Justine denied claims that there were 400 prisoners and detained at the Blue House.

"There are only 60 people in Blue House, not 400," he told reporters at a press conference held in Juba.

He further added that the rioters were in a section different where are jailed the "citizens" that security forces were keen to preserve their security as he said in Arabic.

The police spokesperson was alluding to the political prisoners such as James Gatdet Dak and Peter Biar Ajak who are in another bloc.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 October 22:10, by Games

    Unfortunates, they failed to free themselves from those gangs in that sins City. Although that so-called police spokesman is not telling the public the truth, there are 413 people in that Blue House locked up for almost no wrongdoing

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The fate of Dong Samuel and Aggrey Idri 2018-10-04 21:10:18 By Rita Lo-Lodu It is now nearly two years since these two activists disappeared in Nairobi under mysterious circumstances. They were kidnapped by the Kenyan security on the orders of some (...)

Why we support targeted sanctions on South Sudanese officials 2018-10-04 09:04:17 Why We Support Escalated Financial Pressure and Consequences: An Open Letter to the South Sudanese People From John Prendergast and Brian Adeba* October 2018 To the People of South Sudan, We (...)

What is behind Sudan’s cabinet reshuffle? 2018-09-26 13:31:50 Amid deepening crisis, President Omer al-Bashir is trying to buy time ahead of the 2020 elections By Ahmed H Adam Late last week, the Sudanese regime was greatly embarrassed when Dr Abdalla (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.