Sudan’s opposition leader announces his return to Khartoum soon

October 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The leader of the opposition National Umma Party Sadiq al-Mahdi who also chairs the opposition Sudan Call said he would return to Sudan ending his latest self-imposed exile that has continued since last February.

Sadiq al-Mahdi speaks to France 24 on 15 March 2018 (ST photo)

Al-Mahdi who left Khartoum last February was residing in Cairo until the first of July when the Egyptian authorities declared him persona non grata and prevented him from entering into the country. He is now living n the British capital London.

The decision was announced in a statement released on Sunday after a meeting with a delegation from the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) led by its Secretary-General Abu Bakr Youssef Babikir.

" Al-Sadiq al-Mahdi informed the leadership of the Sudanese Congress Party of his decision to return to the country. The (SCoP) welcomed the decision, which will contribute to more effective popular mobilization to confront the regime," said the statement.

Following his designation as the leader of the Sudan Call which, the Sudanese government said it would try him for accepting to lead the armed groups that use violence to overthrow the regime.

But al Mahdi dismissed the claim saying that the Sudan Call is a political alliance formed to reach a negotiated solution with the government, pointing to the Roadmap Agreement signed between the umbrella and the government in March and August 2016.0

NUP sources say al-Mahdi’s return to Sudan was decided by the party leadership, but the date has not yet been determined. However, he may return by the end of the year.

The opposition umbrella recently decided to reject a proposal by the African Union mediators to amend the Roadmap Agreement.

(ST)