 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 9 October 2018

Al-Bashir vows support to voluntary return projects in West Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese returnee welcomed by his relatives after his arrival to Tina in North Darfur from refugees camps in Chad on 16 April 2018 (UNHCR Photo)
October 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Monday discussed the voluntary return programmes in West Darfur State vowing to support development projects in the state.

Following his meeting with al-Bashir Monday, governor of West Darfur Hussein Yassen Hamad said his state is witnessing significant security stability which has positively impacted on the voluntary return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees.

Hamad pointed out that he briefed al-Bashir on the services and development projects being implemented in West Darfur, saying the former has promised to support all these projects.

Last June, Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Ahmed Mohamed Adam stated that the government has no plan to forcibly evicting the IDPs camps, but has set a number of options for IDPs, including resettlement in the area where they are, or in another area according to their desire.

Since the signing of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur in July 2011, the government constructed several villages and vowed to support IDPs who return to their home areas.

However, IDPs representatives in several camps say they refuse to return to their areas before the disarmament of the armed militias and the evacuation of their land from the newcomers.

In a report released on 5 February, UNOCHA estimates there are about 386,000 returnees in Sudan conflict areas including Darfur and the Two Areas.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


President Kiir: warning, comfort or guidance 2018-10-09 07:50:10 By Clement Maring Samuel On 4th October 2018, I dreamed that late Dr John Garang De Mabior and Clement Wani Konga were disciplining and judging President Salva Kiir Mayardit in a mud near the (...)

South Sudanese prisoners demand justice 2018-10-08 08:30:28 By Robert A. Portada III The Republic of South Sudan finds itself in a moment of truth. Having made progress toward implementation of a new comprehensive peace agreement, and with billions of (...)

The fate of Dong Samuel and Aggrey Idri 2018-10-04 21:10:18 By Rita Lo-Lodu It is now nearly two years since these two activists disappeared in Nairobi under mysterious circumstances. They were kidnapped by the Kenyan security on the orders of some (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.