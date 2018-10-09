 
 
 
SPLM-FDs ratify South Sudan peace pact, call on holdout groups to join them

October 8, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM Former Political Detainees last Friday ratified the revitalized peace agreement and called on the non-signatories to join them saying they are aware that this "imperfect agreement" is a compromise that requires continuous improvement.

JPEG - 31 kb
FILE - South Sudan’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Kosti Manibe Ngai, at a briefing for the news media on April 20, 2013 in Washington, D.C. (IMF Photo/Cliff Owen)

The opposition group was more inclined to reject the revitalized agreement than to endorse it, but its negotiating team-led by Deng Alor struggled hard to convince those who in the past worked closely with President Kiir to approve it.

In a letter signed by Kosti Manile, the FDs informed the mediation of their decision to "ratify the R-ARCSS signed on 12th September 2018 with the observations under 2 and 3 above".

In the two paragraphs the group called on the peace partners to "genuinely commit themselves to end this senseless violence" pointing that this type of agreement, by definition, is a ceasefire agreement, collapse of the ceasefire inevitably means collapse of the peace pact, they stressed.

Several opposition groups split over the signing of the peace agreement. The holdout groups say the deal affects the national sovereignty and didn’t settle the root cause of the conflict.

The FDs said they understand the concerns of those who rejected the revitalized agreement adding they believe that an imperfect deal demands "continuous evaluation, adjustments and refinement" during the implementation process.

"It is possible to steer the course of implementation in such a way as to address these concerns satisfactorily going forward," they emphasized.

The former SPLM leadership members were struggling within the historical SPLM to achieve democratic reforms alongside Riek Machar and others before the eruption of the civil war in December 2013. But, they distanced themselves from Machar saying they do not support resorting to violence.

(ST)

  • 9 October 09:30, by South South

    Good for you SPLM-FDs, we need to work together and fine the best way to overcome anything imperfect in agreement, I like that. Things will change to good if we continue working together.

    repondre message

  • 9 October 10:27, by Lenin Bull

    This foxy group think they are wise more than anybody in South Sudan but in fact they are bunch of idiots. They played Dr.Riek against President Salva Kiir, Nuer againts Dinka, and some Equatorian low IQ tribes againts Dinka but failed utterly. Now being caught in hard ground and seeing that SPLA-IO and Government in Juba are serious in peace implementation FDs want to pretend for peace welei!

    repondre message

  • 9 October 10:31, by Lenin Bull

    Both SPLA/SPLM-IO and government of the Republic of South Sudan should treat this group of foxy FDs with care. They will come back to Juba to continue with collusion strategy( Make Dr.Riek and President Kiir fight again ) through rumor mongering and misinformation. Those who have read Machiaveli and Hobbes would have dealt with them long time back.

    repondre message

    • 9 October 12:48, by Malakal county Simon

      LeninBull

      These gentlemen so called former detainese, they are opportunists, corrupts, pretenders and most of all, they are invisible snakes in the grass.... Both IG and IO, need to monitor them very closely!!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



