Sudanese regime figures urged me to return to Sudan, says al-Mahdi

October 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sadiq al-Mahdi; leader of the National Umma Party (NUP) Monday said key Sudanese officials proposed him to return home where he can continue to plead for democratic reforms.

JPEG - 41.3 kb
NUP leader al-Sadiq al-Mahdi (C) talking to Presidential Assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid (L) & NCP Political Sector Chief Mustafa Osman Ismail (R) in a meeting held in Cairo on 6 October 2015 (ST Photo)

After his election as the head of the Sudan Call last March, the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) filed a case against al-Mahdi accusing him of plotting against the constitution because he is leading armed groups that resort to violence.

In a weekly message he used to release every Monday, the opposition leader said that over the past two months he had received calls from "ten key figures" who realized that the solution to the Sudan crisis lies in "political reform that achieves peace and democratic transition."

"They believe that I have an important role in this area, so they are urging me to return to the country, even as an opponent."

"But in the regime, there are enemies of the country, enemies of truth and truth, and they see me as a threat to their empowerment, which enabled them to monopolize power and money,” he further emphasized.

He further pointed to the 10 cases lodged by the NISS against him last April saying they know that he seeks to a comprehensive negotiated solution including the armed groups but disregarded all that to focus on the fact that the alliance he leads includes rebel groups.

Al-Mahdi currently is residing in London after the Egyptians authorities prevented him from entering the country. The ban was decided reportedly in line with the recent understanding between the security apparatus in the two countries to prevent opposition activities.

On Sunday, the Umma leader said he would return to Sudan before the end of the year. On Monday he added that he requested his party to form a team of lawyers to defend him in the expected trial.

“We look forward to a fair and public trial to try the regime through it for its documented crimes,” he said, adding “Before I return, I will request the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Troika and the European Union, but also the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to monitor this trial”.

Recently, the Sudan Call rejected a proposal by the African Union mediation to amend the Roadmap Agreement signed by the Sudan Call and the government in 2016. This deal is seen as the basis for an inclusive process which has been criticized by opposition groups that refuse to negotiate with the government.

(ST)

