Egypt deports 15 illegal Sudanese migrants

A RSF member stands guard near illegal migrants caught in a remote desert area en route to Libya, on January 8, 2017 (Photo Reuters)

October 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Egyptian authorities on Tuesday have deported 15 illegal migrants from Sudan saying some of them sought to slip across the border to Libya and other neighbouring countries.

According to Cairo-based Al-Youm Al-Sabi’ newspaper, sources at Cairo International Airport said the deported persons have been arrested for illegally residing in the country.

The same sources pointed out that the illegal migrants have been deported to Khartoum on board Sudan Airways flight after taking the legal measures and notifying their embassy in Cairo.

On Monday, the Egyptian military spokesperson said authorities have captured 2230 people as they were trying to leave the country illegally.

Last August, Cairo deported 24 illegal migrants from Sudan and Ethiopia after they attempted to slip across the border to Libya and other neighbouring countries.

Following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s 40-year-rule in 2011, Libya has slid into chaos and has become the most important transit country for illegal migrants to Europe on the Mediterranean Sea.

Also, hundreds of Sudanese refugees, many from the Darfur region, have crossed the desert border from Egypt into Israel in recent years.

In November 2015, Egyptian border guards killed six illegal Sudanese migrants and arrested 26 others in the Sinai Peninsula near Israel borders.

