Activists call to freeze assets of South Sudanese officials in Kenya

Team Courage members protest in Nairobi (file photo )
October 9, 2018 (JUBA) - Activists plan to hold a protest in Nairobi Thursday to press the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to freeze assets of South Sudanese politicians and officials who allegedly illicitly looted the money of the world’s newest nation.

Organized by the Kenyan group Team Courage the march will deliver a letter to the ministry of foreign affairs to protest the involvement of Kenyan banks in the corruption and looting of South Sudan.

"The protest requests the freeze assets of South Sudanese leaders involved in the conflict and to sanction Kenyan banks facilitating the looting of funds," said the organizers in a letter the Kenyan police and the Kenya National Commission of Human Rights seen by Sudan Tribune.

The march is held following the broadcasting of a documentary film in three parties "The Profiteers" featuring a recent report by the U.S. based The Sentry about the laundering of illicitly-obtained wealth from South Sudan by "corrupt elites" responsible for the civil war and business community in Kenya and Uganda.

In a statement published on its facebook’s page, Team Courage says the protest will gather South Sudanese citizens living in Kenya and friends of South Sudan.

The organizers stressed that their march is a non-political, non-partisan and called on the police to escort their rally.

(ST)

Comment on this article



s
