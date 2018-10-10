Sudan’s militia leader attacks North Kordofan governor over anti-RSF ’rumours’

October 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) accused North Kordofan governor and other circles within the government of orchestrating a campaign to distort the image of his militia forces.

RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) (SUNA photo)

The ICC wanted North Kordofan Governor Ahmed Haroun in the past ordered the RSF troops to quit his state following accusations that a militiaman killed a civilian in the state capital in 2014.

Recently activists circulated videos showing RSF elements sporadically arresting youth in the capital and forcibly cutting their hair with a knife.

Commenting on the recent accusations against the RSF at Sudania 24 TV, Hametti rejected the accusations that his militiamen target youth in public areas and cut their hair. He added that they are preparing to file complaints against those who disseminate the rumours.

The opposition parties and a "fifth column" within the regime were distorting the image of the Rapid Support Forces through spreading the fake news, he said.

Further, he directed his criticism against Governor of North Kordofan, Ahmed Haroun, saying that he considerably contributed to drawing a negative image of these forces.

"Ahmed Haroun should be tried and his place is in prison, not the state government," said Hamettii who appeared angry.

The RSF have already denied beating youth or cutting their hair and accused "criminal gangs" of impersonating its forces and attacking civilians.

The Defence Minister Lieutenant-General Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Ouf made similar remarks in a speech delivered at the graduation ceremony of new units from the Border Guards Forces (BGF) that joined the SRF.

Ibn Ouf accused unnamed circles of working to spread rumours and try to discredit the image of the Rapid Support Forces without further details.

He added that the graduates were training aimed to transform the BFG into forces of deterrence strong, fast, and with high readiness.

The opposition groups accuse the militiamen of war crimes in Darfur and the Two Areas.

In another register, Hametti confirmed previous statements saying the RSF are no longer mobilized to fight the illegal immigration to Europe, adding the international community does not support their action.

"We are no longer striving to fight the illegal immigration, but if we seize some migrants during the border monitoring operations, we will return them."

(ST)