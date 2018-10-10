 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 10 October 2018

Sudan’s militia leader attacks North Kordofan governor over anti-RSF ’rumours’

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) accused North Kordofan governor and other circles within the government of orchestrating a campaign to distort the image of his militia forces.

JPEG - 51.1 kb
RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) (SUNA photo)

The ICC wanted North Kordofan Governor Ahmed Haroun in the past ordered the RSF troops to quit his state following accusations that a militiaman killed a civilian in the state capital in 2014.

Recently activists circulated videos showing RSF elements sporadically arresting youth in the capital and forcibly cutting their hair with a knife.

Commenting on the recent accusations against the RSF at Sudania 24 TV, Hametti rejected the accusations that his militiamen target youth in public areas and cut their hair. He added that they are preparing to file complaints against those who disseminate the rumours.

The opposition parties and a "fifth column" within the regime were distorting the image of the Rapid Support Forces through spreading the fake news, he said.

Further, he directed his criticism against Governor of North Kordofan, Ahmed Haroun, saying that he considerably contributed to drawing a negative image of these forces.

"Ahmed Haroun should be tried and his place is in prison, not the state government," said Hamettii who appeared angry.

The RSF have already denied beating youth or cutting their hair and accused "criminal gangs" of impersonating its forces and attacking civilians.

The Defence Minister Lieutenant-General Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Ouf made similar remarks in a speech delivered at the graduation ceremony of new units from the Border Guards Forces (BGF) that joined the SRF.

Ibn Ouf accused unnamed circles of working to spread rumours and try to discredit the image of the Rapid Support Forces without further details.

He added that the graduates were training aimed to transform the BFG into forces of deterrence strong, fast, and with high readiness.

The opposition groups accuse the militiamen of war crimes in Darfur and the Two Areas.

In another register, Hametti confirmed previous statements saying the RSF are no longer mobilized to fight the illegal immigration to Europe, adding the international community does not support their action.

"We are no longer striving to fight the illegal immigration, but if we seize some migrants during the border monitoring operations, we will return them."

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Evaluating the IGAD-led peace mediation in South Sudan 2018-10-09 13:19:50 Lako Jada Kwajok September 12, 2018, marked the signing in Addis Ababa of the revitalised peace agreement also known as Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of (...)

President Kiir: warning, comfort or guidance 2018-10-09 07:50:10 By Clement Maring Samuel On 4th October 2018, I dreamed that late Dr John Garang De Mabior and Clement Wani Konga were disciplining and judging President Salva Kiir Mayardit in a mud near the (...)

South Sudanese prisoners demand justice 2018-10-08 08:30:28 By Robert A. Portada III The Republic of South Sudan finds itself in a moment of truth. Having made progress toward implementation of a new comprehensive peace agreement, and with billions of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.