Sudanese parliament approves general features of elections law

October 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Assembly on Tuesday has approved by majority the general features of the 2018 draft elections law.

National Assembly building in Omdurman

The legislators also approved a report on the elections law developed by the parliamentary sub-committee on legislation, justice and human rights.

Head of the sub-committee Osman Nimir said they held three workshops to study the draft law with the participation of several political parties from the government and opposition, former rebel groups, civil society organizations, academics and activists.

He pointed out that the 2018 draft elections law will be subject to further consultations, stressing that it does not contradict with the constitution or with any other existing law.

Last June, the Sudanese Council of Ministers approved the 2018 elections law amid objection of several political forces participating in the national dialogue.

In October 2016, the political forces participating in the government-led national dialogue concluded the process by signing the National Document which includes the general features of a future constitution to be finalised by transitional institutions.

The NCG was installed in May 2017 to implement the outcome of the dialogue conference.

The rebel groups and opposition parties refused to join Khartoum process as they demand the government to end the war and ensure freedoms in the country ahead of the dialogue.

Also, last May, a coalition of some opposition left parties, the National Consensus Forces (NCF), announced the boycott of the 2020 elections, saying it won’t meet with the ruling party to discuss these elections.

On the other hand, several opposition groups that are part of the opposition Sudan Call forces consider participating in the next general presidential elections in 2020 if the regime of President al-Bashir provides needed guarantees for a fair election and ensures freedoms.

