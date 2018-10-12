 
 
 
Friday 12 October 2018

UNAMID hands over two additional sites in Darfur

UNAMID officially handed over the Mission's team site in Tine, North Darfur, to the Government of Sudan, on 19 October 2017 (UNAMID Photo
October 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The hybrid peacekeeping operation known as UNAMID this week handed over two sites in North and South Darfur to the Sudanese authorities as part of its plan to finalize Mission’s reconfiguration process by the end of December 2018.

In a statement on Thursday UNAMID said it handed over its Community Policing Centre (CPC) in Al-Salam IDP Camp, South Darfur and El Sereif Team Site in North Darfur to the Sudanese authorities on 8 and 4 October, respectively

"In line with general UN practices in post-conflict regions, UNAMID recommends that the Government of Sudan transforms team sites and other locations handed to them, into education, health, security and recreational facilities accessible to the local communities as a way of contributing to the overall development of Darfur," said the statement.
.

Accordingly, it was announced that the Sudanese police and the South Darfur State Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) will take over the responsibility of CPC of Al-Salam camp which serves more than 70,000 IDPs.

As for the premises of El Sereif Team Site in North Darfur, it will be used a technical school for youth and women, and for general recreational benefit of the community in the area.

During the handover ceremonies in South and North Darfur states, UNAMID officials encouraged all stakeholders to work together to ensure the safety and security of the IDPs to facilitate attainment of durable peace in the region.

Until the end of the year, the UNAMID will hand over more five team sites in the five states of Darfur region.

These team sites include Mukjar in Central Darfur; El Sereif, Um Baru and Korma in North Darfur; Masteri and Mournei in West Darfur; Shearia and Labado in East Darfur; Graida and Buram in South Darfur.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

