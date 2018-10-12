Sudan’s al-Bashir in Malabo to attend Equatorial Guinea’s Independence Day celebrations

October 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Thursday evening has arrived in Malabo to participate in Equatorial Guinea’s 50th-anniversary celebration of independence from Spain.

He was received at the airport by Prime Minister Francisco Pascual and a number of ministers besides the Sudanese Ambassador to Cameroon, el-Zein Ibrahim Hassan.

Al-Bashir’s delegation includes Minister of Presidential Affairs Fadl Abdallah Fadl, Foreign Minister Eldirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed and deputy secretary general of the presidency Jamal al-Shiekh.

In November 2016, al-Bashir led his country’s delegation to the 4th Africa-Arab Summit in Malabo.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued two arrest warrants against President al-Bashir in 2009 and 2010 for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Darfur.

However, he has continued to travel freely in Africa, Arab countries and Asia, defying the ICC arrest warrants.

Equatorial Guinea did not sign the Rome Statute of the ICC and therefore has no obligation to arrest al-Bashir.

