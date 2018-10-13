Sudanese opponent mysteriously goes missing in Egypt

October 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The fate of a Sudanese opponent in Cairo is unclear amid unconfirmed reports about his disappearance and his alleged handover to the Sudanese government.
- Mohamed Hassan Boshi
Mohamed Hassan Boshi, who belongs to the Arab Baath Socialist Party, went missing on Wednesday from his residence in Cairo as activists claim that Egyptian security service arrested him and handed him over to the Sudanese authorities.
However, Baath Party leader Mohamed Dia told "Sudan Tribune" that the party so far does not have confirmed information about his fate.
"What is certain is Boshi’s disappearance," Dia said. "We asked his family and friends, but we have no information so far."
Cairo and Khartoum agreed recently to ban opposition activities in their territories.
Boshi left Sudan in 2012, after his arrest by the security apparatus. He was a critical voice for the then powerful presidential assistant Nafi Ali Nafi.
From Egypt, he continued to post regular videos critical for the policies of the government of President Omer al-Bashir.
Last July, Egypt imposed an entry ban on the leader of the opposition National Umma Party Sadiq al-Mahdi. Also, in September a Sudanese activist from the Nuba Mountains has been forced by the Egyptian authorities to stop critical articles through his Facebook account.
If the handover of Boshi is confirmed it would be the first time that Egypt arrests and delivers a Sudanese opponent on its territory to the Sudanese authorities.
(ST)
