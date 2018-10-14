SSOA-Swaka accuses South Sudanese forces of attacks in Wau and Yei

October 13, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan opposition Alliance led by Thomas Cirilo Swaka Saturday accused the government forces of continuing to attack their positions in Wau and Yei states in a violation of the cessation of hostilities agreement of 21 December 2017.

SPLA forces patrol the street of Wau town on May 16, 2016 (ST)

"On the 3rd through 7th of October, 2018 Juba regime launched an attack against defensive positions of opposition forces in Wau, Western Bahr El-Ghazal State, and Yei town, Yei River States," said a statement issued by the group Secretary-General Kwajc Lasu.

Lasu further said they are troubled by the suffering of civilians in and around Wau and Yei as a result of human rights abuses committed by the security organs and organized law enforcement personnel.

"SSOA strongly condemns these atrocities, looting, and would like to remind the government of South Sudan of its commitments to protect civilians in the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access Agreement. (CoHA 20 I7) signed on 21st of December 20 I7," he stressed.

The five groups of the SSOA-Swaka including the NAS; NOM; POM; SSNMC; UDRA, are signatories of the cessation of hostilities of December 2017. However, they reject the revitalized saying it does not address the root cause of the five-year conflict in South Sudan.

(ST)