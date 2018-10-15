 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 15 October 2018

South Africa’s vice-president in Juba for talks over South Sudan peace implementation

South African Deputy President David Mabuza is welcomed by South Sudan presidential affairs minister Mayiik Deng up on his arrival at Jua airport on 14 October 2018 (Photo South Sudan presidency)

October 14, 2018 (JUBA) - South Africa’s Deputy President David Mabuza arrived in Juba on Sunday for talks with President Salva Kiir on the implementation of South Sudan revitalized peace agreement.

Mabuza was received at Juba airport by the Minister in the Office of the President Mayiik Ayii Deng who told the press that the South African guest comes as a special envoy of South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa.

During his two-day visit Mabuza "would be conducting bilateral talks with his Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit on a number of bilateral issues," Mayiik further said.

For his part, Mabuza’s spokesperson Thami Ngwenya stated that the South African deputy president will discuss with President Kiir ways through which South Africa can assist in the implementation of 12 September peace agreement.

He further said that the South African official would travel to the other IGAD countries involved in the peace process to discuss the enforcement of a lasting peace in South Sudan.

Mabuza “will also visit the neighbouring countries that are part of the guarantor of Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan. He will look at the kind of assistance that South Africa can provide to people and the government of South Sudan," he added.

South Africa, together with Tanzania, sought in the past to bring peace in South Sudan through the reunification of the historical Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) in what is known as Arusha process which had been concluded by the signing of an agreement on 21 January 2015.

(ST)

  • 15 October 09:14, by South South

    I am so happy to see Africa leaders working together to make sure that real peace comes to South Sudan.

