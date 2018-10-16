South Africa urges to implement South Sudan peace deal



October 15, 2018 (JUBA) - South Africa reaffirmed its support for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and called on the parties to abide by its provisions for the benefit of South Sudanese people and the regional stability.

In a statement released in Johannesburg Monday after his meeting with President Salva Kiir on Monday, the South African Deputy President David Mabuza urged the signatories of the IGAD-brokered peace agreement to be committed in their efforts of implementing the peace agreement, said the South African presidency.

Mabuza further assured President Kiir and the people of South Sudan, of" South Africa’s continued and unwavering support".

He added that South Africa will continue to provide support and share her own experience learned from South Africa’s transition to democracy.

The visiting deputy president also met with representatives of other peace partners in Juba from the Former Detainees, SSOAs, the National Dialogue chairmen and members of the Diplomatic Corps in Juba.

He left to Khartoum where he would meet the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and other South Sudanese peace parties including Riek Machar, SPLM-IO leader.

For his part, the Minister in the Office of the President Mayiik Ayii Deng said that the visit of the Vice President of South Africa to Juba is a confirmation of the efforts of South Africa to support the peace process in the country

Mayiik pointed to the initiative of South Africa to reunite the ranks of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement which culminated with the signing of Arusha agreement on 21 January 2015., adding "it was the real beginning of the important role played by South Africa for peace in (South Sudan)".

He stressed the keenness of the Government of South Sudan under the leadership of President Salva Kiir Mayardit to implement peace in order to restore stability to the country.

(ST)