

October 16, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of Interior Ahmed Bilal Osman on Tuesday said the United States has granted $16 million to meet the needs of refugees in Sudan.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) has quoted Osman as saying he met with the U.S. delegation on the sidelines of the 69th session of the Executive Committee of UN Higher Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) in Geneva.

He pointed out that he briefed the U.S. delegation on Sudan’s efforts to hosting refugees, saying Washington has provided $16 million to meet the needs of refugees and promised to provide more funding in the future.

Osman also demanded the international community to support Sudan to meet the needs of the continued inflows of refugees, saying the current international funding covers only 32% of the actual needs of refugees.

According to statistics of Sudan’s Commission of Refugees, Sudan is hosting around 2 million refugees from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Chad, Somalia, Central Africa Republic, South Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

The United Nations says Sudan hosts 110,000 Eritrean refugees, 400,000 South Sudanese refugees and more than 100,000 Syrian refugees.

In addition, some 500,000 South Sudanese who stayed in Sudan following the separation are also in need of humanitarian assistance according to the UN.

