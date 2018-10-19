SSOA-Changson calls for progress on South Sudan peace implementation



October 18, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) led by Gabriel Changson urged to accelerate the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement pointing that the implementation matrix has not been observed.

In a statement released Thursday but dated on the 16 October, the SSOA-Changson which is a signatory of the peace pact regretted that the South Sudanese legislators ratified the revitalized agreement more than one month behind schedule.

"SSOA would like to seize this opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to the R­ ARCSS and its implementation and also to let the public know that we are united on this and continue to speak with one voice," said the statement

However, the eight groups member of the alliance underlined except the ceasefire monitoring body TCSAMVM, none of the institutions and mechanisms has yet held any meeting.

"In fact, some of them have not been formed as required by R-ARCSS," said they said before to add "We urge IGA D to double up its efforts in this respect".

The opposition groups pointed they want and a successful enforcement of the peace agreement

"It is in this spirit that we are urging all the Parties to do so in good faith," further stressed the joint statement.

On Tuesday 16 October, the Ethiopian State Minister of Foreign Affairs Hirut Zemene held a meeting with the IGAD partners on the implementation of South Sudan ’s revitalized peace agreement.

Zemene told the meeting that the IGAD Chiefs of Staff will convene in Khartoum on October 22, 2018, and would come up with a proposal on the implementation of the security arrangements.

For his part, the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan Ismail Wais told the meeting that IGAD countries are now on the same page with regard to South Sudan’s peace process, and support the implementation of the peace agreement.

The opposition groups including the SPLM-IO says frustrated by the delay in the release of the political detainees and prisoners of war which is seen a major step in the confidence-building measures that should be taken to create a suitable atmosphere for the peace implementation process.

(ST)