NAS says SPLA-IO preparing to attack its position in South Sudan's C. Equatoria

UNMISS military convoy escorting ceasefire monitors in Kajo-Keji on 16 January 2018 (UNMISS photo)
October 20, 2018 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) led by Thomas Cirilo Swaka renewed its accusations against the SPLM In Opposition saying they prepare to attack their positions in the Central Equatoria region.

According to a statement released in the first hours of Sunday, the holdout group said that the SPLA-IO fighters are heading to its positions in Kajo­Keji, Lanya and Loka.

"According to NAS intelligence, there are two groups of SPLM/A-IO forces moving from Panyume, Morobo County to Kajo-Keji, Lanya and Loka aiming at attacking the positions of NAS forces," said NAS Spokesperson thSuba Samuel Manase.

Manase accused the SPLM/A leader Riek Machar of directing this operation and ordered to record video footage of the attacks for propaganda purposes.

Recently SPLA-IO Deputy Spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel accused NAS of attacking their position in Minyori and Logo of Yei River State.

"(On) 14/10/2018 the forces of NAS attacked the SPLA IO position in Minyori, Yei River State killing five civilians and injuring several others leading to the displacement of many civilians into Yei town and further into the bushes for safety. They also attacked our base in Logo killing 12 worshippers," Gabriel said.

For his part, Manase acknowledged the fighting but added their forces acted in self-defence and accused the SPLA-IO of attacking them.

NAS is not a signatory to the revitalized peace agreement but says committed to the cessation of hostilities agreement of 21 December 2017.

Manase warned that their forces are in high alert and would repulse the SPLA-Io fighters if attacked.

"We, therefore, call upon SPLM/A-IO leadership to reconsider or evaluate their decision, otherwise NAS reserves the ultimate right of self-defence," he said.

The SPLA-IO deputy spokesperson was not available for comment on these claims.

(ST)

  21 October 08:20, by jubaone

    This is very unfortunate that mostly Equatorians in IO are fighting their fellow brethren in NAS. Those in IO should understand that Riak has already compromised federalism and there’s strictly no Equatorian agenda or interest in IO. Equatorians in IO should simply decamp to NAS or stay idle at best. In the end Nuers and jienges may be the same thing except their trademarks.

    21 October 09:07, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      There is something I cannot understand here. Each time there is accusation of attacks between NAS and SPLA-IO forces, civilians are the one reported killed. Do civilians fights along your sides or are they killed intentionally?

      21 October 09:22, by jubaone

        Rumbek
        Very good question. We have completely gone astray from war ethics our grandfathers had namely; you don’t kill women, kids, old people, physically and mentally handicapped. It was man-to-man. In SS, it’s a war of attrition, annihilation and humiliation. Why would a real man rape a defenseless woman or girl?. Our society is sick and that is why most kids from raped women turn to be idiots.

        21 October 09:29, by jubaone

          Rumbek
          In 10-20 yrs, we shall have a generation of bastardized grownups who don’t know their biological fathers. They have no family values and will turn to be rapists, sexual offenders and criminals. Even today, while most fathers are fighting, mothers are expected to raise boys to men. It can’t work. Boys become docile or real aggressive and abuse women.

          21 October 09:34, by jubaone

            Today over 90% of all SS families are led by single mothers. Fathers are either dead or live with other concubines and is preoccupied with producing kids he can’t feed nor educate. Our kids turn to become criminals and our girls to either harlots or prostitutes. Our family values have broken down. Prove that with your relatives or friends in SS or the diaspora. SS is fucked up.

            21 October 09:40, by jubaone

              Fugitive Malong is said to have over 40 wives of all ages and close to 100 children. Surely, he is not the most sexually potent jienge in town. Some of his younger wives must be getting their sexual satisfaction elsewhere. His boys now know, you can "own" women like cows. This is sad and somehow explains this raping spree among the nyors.

              21 October 10:43, by Rumbek S. Sudan

                Juba one, I think you might have watched a video regarding illegal teak logging by SPLA-IO headed by Frank Matata and Paul Gabriel. They claimed to be doing this for the benefit of community; a white lie! NAS, SPLA-IO, gov’t etc, claimed to be fighting for the interest of the people, yet them killed the very civilians. Who is fighting for whose interest in South Sudan? These are thieves killing us

              21 October 11:48, by aborigin

                If this happens to be true then it automatically sums up my previous comment when i stated that "Thomas is making a political blunder by not joining the R-ARCISS" my brothers who are regular commentators on this forum misjudged my comment and instead misunderstood the context. I honestly commented basically on what i far saw, there isno ill motive whatsoever.

    21 October 09:13, by Joseph Canada

      Those Equatorian Trators in IO have no idea what hey are doing. Kill your brother then you will be killed at the end when your brother is gone.

      21 October 11:22, by Kush Natives

        I can see how much jubaone is frustrated now, his comments tell us how hopeless he becomes after all advised that we gave him, yet he idiot insist in supporting useless war that he’s not even in. Now, NAS and few IOs remains up engaging in war that’s not even necessary at the mean time. Now, where’s Salva Kiir there? Salva Kiir have exhausted calling for peace and you idiots out there are still ra

        21 October 11:24, by Kush Natives

          - are still out there raping an innocent future generations children kg South Sudan. God help us!

          21 October 13:06, by Jongo

            Kush
            This’s family matters please stay away you jenge one day you’l come to realize that Equatorian IO, NAS or what every are join to fight jenge as a common & single object so it’s too early to celebrate you idiot jenge coz when we talk you shut up your dirty mouth war is not yet over we just get started

      21 October 12:00, by South South

        Joseph Canada,

        You need to help yourself with writing. Don’t writ shit and post it to us.

    21 October 11:59, by South South

      jubaone,

      Don’t talk like that,prepare yourself and your family for war. Majority of people in Equatoria want peace, but we have very handful people including those who live in DIASPORA want war, but when real war starts, they cry. NAS will mess the life of many people in Equatoria, that’s what NAS will do.

      21 October 12:14, by jubaone

        South South
        We are not preparing for war,we are already at war. Jienges and nyagat communities are long devasted and most live as refugees in Equatoria, Kenya or Uganda. There’s no more halt and only total destruction of SS and perhaps rebuilding a new SS will help. For now, we just have to fight. Simple

        21 October 12:19, by South South

          jubaone,

          You can’t fight Dinka and Nuer, that’s fact, but putting that aside, NAS has no forces to fight, that’s fact. A thief like Cirillo can not lead a real war, that’s fact. Majority of people in Equatoria want peace, that’s fact. Internet alone will not do good to you, that’s fact.

          21 October 12:45, by aborigin

            South south and Juba one,
            Lets leave these arguments for now, all of you can prove that they are counterproductive therefore instead lets preach peace, our people have suffered enough and it is a high time we use any tool at our disposal to preach peace amongst ourselves i.e internet and other platforms, lets be our brother’s own keepers. We are the generation to fix this mess.

          21 October 12:51, by jubaone

            South South
            First, we’re awaiting the moment jienges and nyagats team up against Equatoria. No problems whatsoever. It’s not about numbers but unbending and unwavering determination to die for ideals. The US didn’t beat the Vietcongs and all Arabs combined didn’t beat Israel. As long as jienges and nyagats dont make their own arms, no problems.

