 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 21 October 2018

AU provides $100,000 for returnees in Sudan’s Two Areas

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 20, 2018 (KHARTOUM) The African Union (AU) has granted the Sudanese government $100,000 to support the returnees in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states vowing further funding for humanitarian work in the war-affected areas.

JPEG - 23.4 kb
Refugees from Blue Nile state arrive at the Yusuf Batil refugee camp in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state on 22 June 2012. The site is currently home to almost 40,000 refugees (Photo: Giulio Petrocco/AFP/Getty Images)

Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Ahmed Mohamed Adam on Thursday met with the permanent representative of the AU Committee on Refugees, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Returnees Didoin Nabar Ashimana.

In press statements following the meeting, Adam said his commission would continue to implement government policies aiming at moving from emergency phase to reconstruction and development in the war affected areas.

He underlined the government keenness to achieve peace by all means, saying he told the African official that the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) has rejected 10 humanitarian proposals to deliver aid to the affected population in the Two Areas.

Adam pointed out that Ashimana is visiting the country to assess the situation in the Two Areas.

For his part, Ashimana announced the AU is providing $100,000 to Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) to support the IDPs, refugees and returnees in the Two Areas.

He added the AU would offer radical and sustainable solutions to the problems of Sudan’s IDPs, refugees and returnees next year, hailing efforts of the HAC and the aid groups to address the issues of the IDPs and refugees.

Last June, the government of South Kordofan State said more than 192,000 people have returned to their original villages in the state since last year.

In a report released on 5 February, UNOCHA estimates there are about 386,000 returnees in Sudan conflict areas including Darfur and the Two Areas.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan can not give what it does not have 2018-10-16 14:36:47 The Sudanese Regime Tends to Order Righteousness to others while ignoring doing so for itself By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Heads of Failed States in the African Continent are trying to save other (...)

Ethiopia’s PM should review policies 2018-10-14 20:42:05 Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed needs to change course in some of the policies he introduced in Ethiopia before history that brought him to leadership repeat itself. By Lul Gatkuoth (...)

Evaluating the IGAD-led peace mediation in South Sudan 2018-10-09 13:19:50 Lako Jada Kwajok September 12, 2018, marked the signing in Addis Ababa of the revitalised peace agreement also known as Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.