AU provides $100,000 for returnees in Sudan’s Two Areas

October 20, 2018 (KHARTOUM) The African Union (AU) has granted the Sudanese government $100,000 to support the returnees in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states vowing further funding for humanitarian work in the war-affected areas.

Refugees from Blue Nile state arrive at the Yusuf Batil refugee camp in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state on 22 June 2012. The site is currently home to almost 40,000 refugees (Photo: Giulio Petrocco/AFP/Getty Images)

Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Ahmed Mohamed Adam on Thursday met with the permanent representative of the AU Committee on Refugees, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Returnees Didoin Nabar Ashimana.

In press statements following the meeting, Adam said his commission would continue to implement government policies aiming at moving from emergency phase to reconstruction and development in the war affected areas.

He underlined the government keenness to achieve peace by all means, saying he told the African official that the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) has rejected 10 humanitarian proposals to deliver aid to the affected population in the Two Areas.

Adam pointed out that Ashimana is visiting the country to assess the situation in the Two Areas.

For his part, Ashimana announced the AU is providing $100,000 to Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) to support the IDPs, refugees and returnees in the Two Areas.

He added the AU would offer radical and sustainable solutions to the problems of Sudan’s IDPs, refugees and returnees next year, hailing efforts of the HAC and the aid groups to address the issues of the IDPs and refugees.

Last June, the government of South Kordofan State said more than 192,000 people have returned to their original villages in the state since last year.

In a report released on 5 February, UNOCHA estimates there are about 386,000 returnees in Sudan conflict areas including Darfur and the Two Areas.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

