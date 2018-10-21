Chairperson of South Sudan pre-transitional body arrives in Khartoum



October 20, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Tut Gatluak South Sudanese Presidential Adviser and head of the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) arrived Saturday in Khartoum where will take place the first meeting of the committee.

On 25 September, President Salva Kiir appointed 5 members picked by the incumbent government, two nominated by the SPLM-IO, one from the SSOA, one chosen by the FDs and one from the OPP.

The IGAD called for a first meeting for the NPTC in Juba on 4 October but the SPLM-IO and the SSOA declined to participate pointing that the committee meetings should be held outside the country as provided in the signed agreement.

Upon his arrival, Gatluak was received by the Sudanese Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed who was the chief mediator for Khartoum round of talks on the outstanding issues between the South Sudanese parties.

The NPTC which shall adopt its decisions by consensus will begin its meetings on Sunday.

The NPTC will oversight and coordinate the implementation of the activities of the pre-transitional period in collaboration with the South Sudanese government.

The implementation body has to draw the roadmap for implementing the political tasks of the pre-transitional period and address the security of the opposition leaders.

Also, it shall submit monthly reports to the RJMEC chairman, the parties and other stakeholders.

