JMEC urges to mull over financial needs for South Sudan’s peace implementation

JMEC Deputy Chairperson Lt. Gen. Amb. Augostino Njoroge (File Photo JMEC)
October 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) Deputy Chairperson has called on the South Sudan parties to carefully consider the financial requirement for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Lt. Gen. Amb. Augostino Njoroge made his call in a speech delivered at the opening session of the first meeting of National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) in Khartoum on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan Ismail Wais, Sudan Special Envoy for South Sudan Jamal al-Sheikh.

"I would like to draw the attention of the committee members to the need to look carefully at the financial requirements for the revitalized peace agreement, institutions and mechanisms, Njoroge said.

Further, he pointed to the need to consider meeting the financial needs which are critical in funding the crucial pre-transitional activities such as cantonment and training of a new national army.

"Experience has shown that a failure to secure the financing for such crucial institutions can severely undermine an ultimate strong implementation," he further said.

TNPTC Chairperson Tut Gatluak in a short speech welcomed the members of the pre-transitional body and wished a successful meeting to lay out the foundations for the implementation of the revitalized peace pact.

The opposition members of the committee which will take its decisions by consensus vowed to work as one team for a swift implementation of the peace agreement.

The Committee will oversight and coordinate the implementation of the activities of the pre-transitional period in collaboration with the South Sudanese government. Also, it has to draw the roadmap for implementing the political tasks of the pre-transitional period and address the security of the opposition leaders.

(ST)

